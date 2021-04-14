Prolific songwriter Betty Adams has recorded numerous albums in Nashville — one of her songs reached No. 11 on the country charts — and she has toured the country for years spreading her songs of "hope, love of God, the family and the joy of living." She says she is excited to share her song and gospel to "lighten the heart of the listener."
On May 2, Pastors Lynn and Renae Hardy of Valley Church will present a country gospel concert featuring Adams — "Living the Legacy" at their church in Caldwell. The concert is free and all are welcome. There will be "a free-will offering."
From the press release: "Betty is passing her own musical legacy to her family! You will not want to miss this concert, where you will hear hoedowns that will instantly take you back to the tall hickory trees of the Ozarks and the crystal clear streams rushing over the rocks. You will hear the old gospel songs that will flood your memory and lift you above your troubles today!
"You will be the happy, joyous sounds of voices lifted in praise that will touch the innermost part of your being and make you so glad you didn't miss this wonderful time of celebration and blessing!