American citizens tell their story of being imprisoned without charge by the U.S. during World War II in the documentary film “Betrayed: Surviving an American Concentration Camp” airing Tuesday, May 17, at 9 p.m. on Idaho Public Television, the station announced in a press release.
The film tells the story of a group of American citizens and their mass incarceration by the U.S. government, purely on the basis of their race. In the compelling voices of survivors of Minidoka, a concentration camp in the Idaho desert, the film explores the unconstitutional suspension of the civil rights of these Japanese Americans during WWII, and the long-lasting impact of the incarceration on their community. “Betrayed” examines the incarceration of Japanese Americans in the Pacific Northwest in order to tell a universal story about unjust imprisonment and the loss of civil rights.
The film also explores the long-term effects of the incarceration over decades, and the phenomenon of intergenerational trauma as it affects this community. Over 40 camp survivors and descendants bring an unparalleled immediacy and urgency to the story. Interviewees include the late Kay Sakai Nakao, one of the first Japanese Americans to be taken; the poet Larry Matsuda; Paul Tomita, whose father went directly from camp to join the OSS; Satsuki Ina, a trauma therapist who was herself born in a concentration camp; and many others.
Lastly, “Betrayed” looks at the rise of Japanese American activism in defense of the rights of others, and the relevance of this story today, both in the targeting of groups based on their religion or ethnicity and the actions of the U.S. government at our southern border.
Directed by Rory Banyard and narrated by Tamlyn Tomita, the film airs on Idaho Public Television Tuesday, May 17, at 9 p.m. “Betrayed: Surviving an American Concentration Camp” is a production of North Shore Productions, in association with Friends of Minidoka, and is distributed by American Public Television.
North Shore Productions is a documentary media production company that creates content for broadcast and for site-specific environments that include major museums and national parks. The company was founded twenty-five years ago by Rory Banyard as a home base from which to launch filmmaking adventures. Since that time North Shore has become a hub from which a group of talented writers, producer/directors, directors of photography and editors make award-winning work. The company is known for its work in the fields of civil rights, cultural history and natural history, and has won numerous honors, including Emmy, Golden Cine, and Platinum Remi awards, and has presented films at documentary film festivals around the world. To find out more about North Shore Productions, visit northshorepro.com.
About Friends of Minidoka
Friends of Minidoka is a Twin Falls, Idaho-based 501©3 nonprofit organization established in 2003. Friends of Minidoka works to honor the legacy of the Japanese American incarceration experience through education, preservation, and advocacy. They strive to pass on the history, legacy, and lessons of civil liberties through transforming and inspiring experiences for the general public and those with personal and familial ties to Minidoka. To find out more about Friends of Minidoka, visit minidoka.org.