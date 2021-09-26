Boise resident Gage Tappe was at a low point in his life, suffering from the depression and anxiety that has plagued him for years. He was up late one night, scrolling the internet, “as any good Millennial does,” he said, and saw a Facebook video about Be The Match, a nonprofit that matches donors with patients for lifesaving bone marrow and blood stem cell transplants.
The video featured a 5-year-old girl, the age of his young daughter who was asleep in an adjoining room. The young girl in the video never found a match and later passed away.
“It’s 1 in the morning and I’m bawling,” Tappe remembered. “I signed up, and totally forgot that I signed up until a week later when I got the swab kit.”
In October 2018, Tia Jensen of West Richland, Wash., was coming to grips with a leukemia diagnosis. It was yet another health challenge for her after living with multiple sclerosis for 20 years. “I decided to fight it,” she said.
She began cancer treatments in Seattle while a search began for a donor for a lifesaving blood stem cell transplant. Through the database, Tappe came up as a possible match for Jensen.
In early 2019, Be The Match reached out to Tappe and asked if he was still willing to donate. “Absolutely,” was his answer. “I was taught when someone asks for help, if you can, you help them.”
In preparation, Jensen underwent a process that effectively killed the marrow in her body to prepare to receive Tappe’s donation that would help her body make new, healthy marrow.
For his part, Tappe underwent a week of injections so his body would increase its production of blood stem cells. The donation, which Tappe described as similar to a plasma donation process, left him a little tired, but it was nothing that some rest and a little Taco Bell couldn’t fix, he said with a laugh.
After Jensen received Tappe’s donation, it took several weeks before her body began to produce new blood cells. “During that time, I was supported entirely by blood donations and platelets,” Jensen recalled. “Whatever my body needs they’re pumping into me for long enough for my new marrow to start taking over in my body. It’s a big process.”
It was in this waiting period that she wrote her first thank you note to Tappe. Because of confidentiality requirements, she couldn’t know his identity for the first year after the donation. She only knew he was a 26-year-old male. She handed her letter over to a nurse, but somehow it never made it to Tappe.
She continued to write letters, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, offices were closed, and those letters also: never made it. She decided she would write him every year on the anniversary of the donation.
In the spring of this year, one of her letter finally made its way to Tappe. When he first learned her identity, he went straight to her Facebook profile, to see what he could learn about her.
“She turned out to be an amazing individual,” he said. “When you donate you don’t know who it’s for and it doesn’t matter who it’s for. You’re there to help. But Tia turned out to be this amazing individual with this big family. It was so exciting to see that.”
When Jensen first heard back from Tappe, it was a euphoric moment. “I went screaming through the house, ‘I’m going to meet my donor!’”
The two began to communicate via Messenger, but because of the pandemic, they couldn’t meet in person until just recently.
Jensen saw a segment on the Today Show asking for viewers to send in stories of missed milestones because of the pandemic. “Oh boy, did I miss something!” she said.
She sent in her story and months later heard back from a Today Show producer inviting her and Tappe to appear on the “Milestones We Missed” segment on Sept. 2 and to meet for the first time.
Tappe, who’s originally from the Portland area, had never been farther east than Arizona, so it was a big deal for him to fly to New York City for the show. He recalled that the morning of the show, he got up, got dressed and “tried to brush my hair and make it not look like some forest guy from Idaho. I wanted to do my hometown proud!”
It was an emotional moment for them both when they finally saw one another face to face, a moment they both described as a relief.
“He did the greatest thing anyone every did for me. He gave me my life back, gave me the opportunity to be with my family and my kids,” Jensen said. “So I’ve been in a state of loving this stranger I had not met. Having a face now was a relief. I was like, oh, there you are! You’ve been a part of me. The blood in my veins was created by his cells, he fuels my every day. He is a beautiful human, and I am so grateful to count him as family now.”
Tappe said, “Tia was thanking me up and down for giving her extra time and saying ‘you’re a hero’ but I explained to her that she did a lot for me without even knowing it, giving me that purpose in that moment of being able to donate. It helped me get my head space to a place where I can turn things around. No matter what we might think, we have things that we can bring to the table of life. We can leave the world a better place.”
The two are committed to continuing their relationship, as well as raising awareness for Be The Match. They started a campaign called Be Like Gage to encourage others to join the registry.
“I know what it’s like to lay in that bed, wondering if you’ll have a match,” Jensen said. “If we can match just one more person, save one more life, it’s all worth it.”
Tappe said if there are potential donors out there who are worried about the process, he would say to them, “There’s nothing to be scared of. You get opportunity to help someone. I know that recently with everything going on with Covid … we all have a heightened sense of awareness of life and how important and precious that is and to be able to give a little bit of your time, whether that’s donating, or bringing awareness.”
To join the registry visit my.bethematch.org/belikegage or text belikegage to 61474.