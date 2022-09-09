...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM Monday, September 12,2022.
* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health
effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious
health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's Boise
Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
Disney’s practice of turning their classic animated movies into modern, live action spectacles continues with the release of “Pinocchio” this week on Disney+. I’m not sure that there was a public call to remake this movie, but the new film does feature a better-than-average cast and it should appeal to parents looking to entertain their elementary school-aged children.
The story stays faithful to the 1940 movie. Geppetto (Tom Hanks) is a woodcarver who wishes upon a star that his new puppet, Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) was a real boy, prompting the Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo) to grant his heart’s desire. With a little magic, Pinocchio becomes a sentient puppet. He is sent out into the world to find the qualities needed to become a real boy, but he will find a lot of mischief before he learns to be “brave, truthful and unselfish.”
The original story was meant to be a morality tale, teaching young boys the value of doing what is right, rather than what feels right. That’s still the case in this update, although I’m not sure that any of the lessons truly resonate. Here, they are simply a series of adventures that Pinocchio survives, rather than the life-changing events they are meant to be.
Case in point, Pinocchio’s nose famously grows whenever he tells a lie. That only happens once in this new movie, and it ends up being the thing that get’s Pinocchio out of a jam. The puppet’s lies become a useful tool, and then it is completely disregarded so the filmmakers can move on to the next adventure.
I do appreciate the minor tweaks to the story, including the inclusion of a young puppeteer (Kyanne Lamaya) who befriends Pinocchio. I wish there had been more of this subplot, but once again, the story is forced to discard her so that they can move along to the next adventure.
The good news is that the film is populated with superb actors who frequently rise above the material. Hanks is perfectly cast as the lonely woodcarver, and Joseph Gordon-Leavitt makes for an appealing Jiminy Cricket. And then there’s Keegan Michael Key, who steals the show playing the over-the-top fox named Honest John who tempts Pinocchio into running off and joining a traveling theater. I realize that he’s a villain in this story, but I would love to watch Honest John go on further adventures.
Ironically, since Honest John is a fox, this live action remake of the animated classic requires the filmmakers to animate many of the characters and settings. It’s couched as realistic-looking animation, but that excuse only works up to a certain point.
That’s a good summation of the entire movie. The movie is fine, with some nice character work and fun adventures, but it only works up to a certain point. There’s nothing in this movie that will truly resonate with its young audiences. The 1940 version of “Pinocchio” is a classic. This Disney+ remake is only an okay, but pedestrian remake.
Reviews by Sean McBride, “The Movie Guy,” are published weekly in the Idaho Press. Sean welcomes your comments via email at sean@seanthemovieguy.com