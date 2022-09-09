Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Disney’s practice of turning their classic animated movies into modern, live action spectacles continues with the release of “Pinocchio” this week on Disney+. I’m not sure that there was a public call to remake this movie, but the new film does feature a better-than-average cast and it should appeal to parents looking to entertain their elementary school-aged children.

The story stays faithful to the 1940 movie. Geppetto (Tom Hanks) is a woodcarver who wishes upon a star that his new puppet, Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) was a real boy, prompting the Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo) to grant his heart’s desire. With a little magic, Pinocchio becomes a sentient puppet. He is sent out into the world to find the qualities needed to become a real boy, but he will find a lot of mischief before he learns to be “brave, truthful and unselfish.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments