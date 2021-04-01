Mmmmm. What could be more enticing, more welcoming, more mouth-watering than the perfume wafting through the house of chocolate chip cookies baking in the oven?
If you are nodding in agreement right about now, have I got some good news!
A few weeks ago, I put out the challenge — and the call — for readers to send in their favorite chocolate chip cookie recipes.
Happily for us all, they responded with recipes that should keep your cookie jars full for at least a couple weeks. If the cookies make it that far, that is.
You might have to sit a spell with a glass of milk and a plate of cookies … 'cause that's the way they crumble.
Here are some reader recipes you will want to keep and try. And keep your eyes peeled — and your recipes at the ready — for another Reader Recipe Challenge coming your way soon.
From Sylvia Marmon
I was catching up on my Sunday newspaper reading today (Monday) just after two granddaughters, Fiona and Alaina, helped me make chocolate chip cookies! This recipe is from "Best of Country Cookies." You can see the cookbook page is stained from many years of baking these. I add 1/4 teaspoon of salt to the recipe.
Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies
— Iona Hamilton, Rocky Ford, Colorado
"Everyone who has tried these cookies says they're the best they've ever eaten. I'm sure the addition of pudding mix makes all the difference."
1 cup butter or margarine, softened
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup sugar
1 package (3.4 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 cups (12 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips
1 cup finely chopped walnuts
In a mixing bowl, cream butter, sugars and pudding mix.
Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
Beat in vanilla.
Combine flour and baking soda; gradually add to the creamed mixture.
Stir in chocolate chips and walnuts (dough will be stiff).
Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets.
Bake at 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove to wire racks to cool.
From Cathy Carmen
I don’t consider myself a baker but this pandemic has brought out that aspect of many, no? (smiley face). After I tried my hand at sourdough bread, I discovered a way to use the leftover “extra" sourdough with this recipe. My college-aged daughter is home for spring break so I tried it out on her and she liked those crispy edges and all that dark chocolate — a combination of chips and chunks to boot! It’s easy, doesn’t make too many and the finished product is delicious. Enjoy!
Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies
Soft, chewy, and easy to make using sourdough discard! Whip these up using a bowl and spoon! No mixer needed. They’re soft and extra chocolatey with dark chocolate chips and chunks. This recipe is vegetarian, and easily can be made dairy-free. See recipe notes to make them dairy free.
Prep Time: 25 minutes
Cook Time: 10-13 minutes
Total Time: 35-38 minutes
Servings: 27 1½ tablespoons each cookies
Calories: 130 calories
Author: Traci York/Vanilla and Bean Food Blog
Ingredients:
1 ½ cups + 3 tablespoons unbleached all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon baking soda
¾ teaspoon baking powder
¾ teaspoon fine sea salt
½ cup + 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
¾ cup + 3 tablespoons light brown sugar, packed
¼ cup + 2 tablespoons cane sugar
1½ tsp vanilla extract
¼ cup sourdough discard
1 large egg
½ cup chocolate chips (Any kind will do. I like Guittard Extra Dark Chocolate.)
3-ounce chocolate bar (I use any brand that has 65%-85% cocoa), chopped into large chunks
Instructions:
1. Set oven rack in center of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Line a sheet pan or pans with parchment paper or silicon baking mat. Set aside.
2. In medium mixing bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.
3. In a small saucepan, heat the butter on low until melted. Set aside.
4. Into a large mixing bowl, transfer the melted butter. It should be warm to the touch. To the butter, add brown sugar and cane sugar. Whisk until incorporated. To the butter mixture, add vanilla and sourdough discard. Whisk until incorporated. Crack the egg into the batter. Whisk until smooth.
5. To the butter mixture, add the flour mixture all at once. Use a wooden spoon to mix the ingredients, folding and pressing the dough until there are no dry bits left. The dough will be soft.
6. To the batter, add the chocolate chips and chunks. Mix until the chocolate is evenly distributed.
For more sourdough flavor (optional): At this point, rest the cookies in the fridge for up to three days. This can be done right in the mixing bowl, covered before scooping. Or scoop (see below) then store the cookies between sheets of parchment paper in a lidded container. Bring to room temperature before baking.
7. Scoop cookies using a No. 40 ice cream/cookie scoop or a tablespoon and transfer to the prepared baking sheet, space cookies about 2 inches apart. Or portion to 1½ tablespoons each, then roll into a ball.
To freeze (optional): At this point the cookies can be frozen. Freeze them on a parchment lined sheet pan. Once frozen, transfer to a storage container and freeze up to three weeks. When ready to bake, thaw at room temperature for about 30 minutes. Bake.
8. Bake: Bake cookies at 350 degrees for 10-13 minutes OR until the cookies are just turning golden around the edges and the bottom is golden. Watch closely and do not allow them to get too brown, they will be too hard when cooled! If they look a bit underdone, they’re good!
Remove the baking sheet from oven and set on cooling rack. Allow cookies to cool on the pan for 5 minutes. Transfer individual cookies to cooling rack and enjoy! Allow to cool completely before storing cookies in a cookie jar. They’ll keep up to three days, if they last that long!
Notes: *Dairy Free?
This recipe was tested using Earth Balance Buttery Sticks and it works well. Here are the changes to the recipe:
• Reduce added salt to ¼ teaspoon due to salt content of Earth Balance.
• Because the dough is a bit softer, rest in the fridge for about 15-20 minutes so that dough is easier to scoop.
• Use your favorite dairy-free chocolate chips and bar. Enjoy Life Foods and Theo Chocolate work well.
From Jackie in Meridian
I am using a recipe that was on the back of a (Hershey's) Town House brand chocolate chip bag in the 1960s. There hasn’t been a recipe that is as good since!
I did not like any other recipe on chocolate chip packages so after years of only using this recipe, I wanted to save it, so I laminated the card several years later, and it is the only one I use! (My grandkids would know the difference.)
Later recipes, I noticed, changed to using butter. I’m still using Crisco (one stick), thus maybe the answer to my delicious cookies.
Hershey's Town House Cookies
Cream until light and fluffy:
1 stick Crisco
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Fold in 2 eggs
Sift 2 cups + 4 tablespoons flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon salt
Add sifted ingredients to creamed mixture and stir in as many chips as wanted.
Bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes (until brown).
Enjoy.
From Jean Pollock
This was my mom's chocolate chip cookie recipe, modified slightly from the recipe in the "Betty Crockers New Picture Cookbook." My mom made it for us when we were little, and I’ve been making this recipe for about 35 years. It’s so easy to mix up, I can get it all ready while the oven heats.
My son likes it when I put all the dough into a pie pan, or these small child’s pie pans to cook. He calls it cookie cake.
Mom's Chocolate Chip Cookies
1/3 cup butter
1/3 cup shortening
1/2 cup dark brown sugar
1/2 cup white sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 2/3 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Mix shortening, sugars, egg and vanilla. Add dry ingredients, mix, then add chocolate chips. Drop by tablespoon on cookie sheet, cook for 10-11 minutes until lightly brown.