Local musician to host benefit for local artist Sue Latta
Singer/guitarist/songwriter extraordinaire Steve Eaton is hosting a benefit concert to help raise funds for local visual artist Sue Latta, who is recovering after her art and art studio were recently vandalized. The Riverside Hotel will hold the concert 7-8 p.m. Sept. 2 while viewers can watch and donate online via Facebook. “Let’s show some love.”
Behind Gray Walls podcast to record live at the Idaho State Penitentiary
Behind Gray Walls invites you to a unique podcast recording at the Idaho State Penitentiary, the first of its kind by Behind Gray Walls.
The Old Idaho Penitentiary and Idaho State Historical Society are partnering with Storyfort, a unique literary and storytelling festival within the larger arts and music Treefort Music Fest, event organizers announced. Behind Gray Walls host Anthony Parry and Historic Sites Administrator Amber Beierle, along with Storyfort hosts Alisha and Allison, will share some true stories of Idaho State Penitentiary writers, artists and musicians 6-9 p.m. Sept. 4. More information is available at treefortmusicfest.com/storyfort.
Admission is $6 and will be limited to 50 attendees “to ensure social distancing the best experience for all guests.” Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. “Explore the Old Idaho Penitentiary site, exhibits and gift shop before and after you enjoy the recording session!”