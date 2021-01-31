Boise’s James Castle House launches virtual tours
Experience the sites and creative spaces that played a central role in James Castle’s life and work, from anywhere.
Boise’s James Castle House announced it is launching a growing library of virtual offerings, including a series of tours of the sites and creative spaces that played a central role in American artist James Castle’s life and work. The experiences are available to anyone around the world with a computer, tablet or smartphone.
All offerings take place via Zoom in Mountain Standard Time and are free upon registration at jamescastlehouse.org.
James Castle: His House at 5015 Eugene Street
5015 Eugene Street in Boise, Idaho, plays a central role in James Castle’s life and work. Endlessly inspired by the world around him, Castle investigates domestic interiors, nearby architecture, subsistence farms, rural life and family members throughout his work. Living in and around this modest house for over 40 years, the buildings and neighborhood remain central to how we have come to understand Castle’s life and work today. This hour-long tour explores Castle’s roots, how his family made their way to Boise, and how the house and surrounding neighborhood inspired his artwork.
n Feb. 12, Noon-1 p.m.
n Feb. 26, 4-5 p.m.
n March 26, Noon-1 p.m.
James Castle: His Shed and Trailer
During the 46 years that James Castle lived at 5015 Eugene Street, he used the Shed and Trailer as his primary living and working spaces. This hour-long tour explores the histories of these structures, the significance they held in Castle’s life and ongoing conservation work.
n Feb. 3, 6-7 p.m.
n Feb. 17, Noon-1 p.m.
n March 12, Noon-1 p.m.
James Castle: His Art
Over the course of his life, James Castle created a massive body of artwork. Using tools and techniques of his own making, Castle’s works range from soot drawings to elaborate constructions made with everyday found materials. This hour-long tour explores Castle’s artmaking practice and the complex variety of themes and subjects represented in his work.
n March 3, 6-7 p.m.
In addition to these virtual tours, the public is invited to engage virtually with participants living and working onsite as part of the James Castle House Residency program, including poet A. H. Jerriod Avant, painter Nat Meade, sculptor/metalsmith Mari Andrews and painter Tania Alvarez.
Avant is the Spring 2021 James Castle House Resident and will be onsite through April 7, 2021. He comes to Boise from Longtown, Mississippi. After observing a 14-day self-quarantine out of an abundance of precaution and to ensure public health and safety, Avant will spend the next ten weeks immersed in the world of James Castle and his house to create a new body of work.
The James Castle House encourages persons with disabilities and those who require language assistance to participate in its programs and activities. If you anticipate needing an accommodation, please email jamescastlehouse@cityofboise.org, as soon as possible, but no later than 72 hours before the event. To request assistance, you may also dial TTY 1-800-377-3529.
The Discovery Center brings in another world-class exhibition — Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition, opens Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
On April 15, 1912, Titanic, the world’s largest ship, sank after colliding with an iceberg. This exhibition is designed with a focus on the legendary RMS Titanic’s compelling human stories, best told through more than 120 authentic artifacts and extensive room re-creations. Visitors are quickly drawn back in time to 1912, receiving a replica boarding pass of an actual passenger aboard Titanic. They begin their chronological voyage through Titanic, moving through the ship’s construction, to life on board, to the ill-fated sinking and amazing artifact rescue efforts.
“They will marvel at the re-created accommodations, and learn of countless stories of the maiden voyage,” said the press release.
“Interest in Titanic has endured for generations,” said Eric Miller, executive director at Discovery Center of Idaho. “In part, because of the sheer size and magnificence of this “unsinkable” ship. Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition, tells the stories of those on board Titanic’s fateful maiden voyage and includes real pieces from the shipwreck, retrieved from a depth of nearly two and a half miles. We are thrilled to be bringing this unforgettable experience to Idaho.”
Admission Prices & Hours:
$18 for adults ages 18+, $17 for seniors ages 65+, $12 for youth ages 2-17, free for members and children under age 2. $1 discounts for active military and veterans.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and Noon to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays.
Know before you go
n Timed entry ticket purchases with limited capacity and new operating hours
n Contact-free payment options at the door (Debit or Credit Card only please)
n Designated entrance and exit with an automatic door opener to minimize surface contact
n Galleries will have a specific route to follow to help maintain social distancing
n Floor staff busy cleaning all surfaces throughout the day
n Automatic hand sanitation stations and hand washing throughout the Center
n Visitors will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing
For more information: dcidaho.org