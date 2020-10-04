Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Treefort winks at us on the horizon, a beacon of the future.

Yes, you can start counting down the days now, it’s officially less than a year to Treefort 9 and tickets for for the music fest are officially back on sale. The event is slated for Sept. 22-26 in downtown Boise and you can secure your ticket using Treefort’s new online reservation system. For each ticket tier, you can choose one of three reservation options: either reserve a ticket at face value, reserve a ticket at face value on a payment plan, or reserve a fully-refundable ticket (face value + premium). Ticketholders will not be charged upon making a reservation and will be given notice when tickets become available and the order is processed.

Ticket tiers for the 2021 festival

  • Early birds, locals-only: SOLD OUT
  • 5-Day Discovery: $250 (available until March 1)
  • 5-Day Treefort Pass: $270 (available March 1 to Sept. 1)
  • 5-Day Bedhead: $290 (available Sept. 1 until festival)
  • 5-Day ZIPLINE: $420
  • 5-Day U21: $150

    • Other Treefort happenings

    • CCC Fund Preview Showcase on October 13-18, 2020

    Introducing the COVID Cultural Commissioning Fund (CCC Fund) Preview Showcase, featuring more than two dozen local creators. The five-day showcase will include virtual and in-person, socially-distanced events and installations. More information will be released next week.

    • Become an owner of Treefort

    Treefort Music Fest is more than halfway through its equity crowdfunding campaign, where fans can become a part owner of Treefort for a minimum of $100. Perks include: early access to owners-only tickets, discounts, merch, secret events, and “eternal glory.”

    Ticket info, updates on the upcoming showcase and more information on crowdfunding is on the website: treefortmusicfest.com.

    Jeanne Huff is the community engagement editor for the Idaho Press. You can reach her at 208-465-8106 and follow her on Twitter @goodnewsgirl.

    Tags

    Load comments