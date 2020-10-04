Treefort winks at us on the horizon, a beacon of the future.
Yes, you can start counting down the days now, it’s officially less than a year to Treefort 9 and tickets for for the music fest are officially back on sale. The event is slated for Sept. 22-26 in downtown Boise and you can secure your ticket using Treefort’s new online reservation system. For each ticket tier, you can choose one of three reservation options: either reserve a ticket at face value, reserve a ticket at face value on a payment plan, or reserve a fully-refundable ticket (face value + premium). Ticketholders will not be charged upon making a reservation and will be given notice when tickets become available and the order is processed.
Ticket tiers for the 2021 festival
- Early birds, locals-only: SOLD OUT
- 5-Day Discovery: $250 (available until March 1)
- 5-Day Treefort Pass: $270 (available March 1 to Sept. 1)
- 5-Day Bedhead: $290 (available Sept. 1 until festival)
Other Treefort happenings
- CCC Fund Preview Showcase on October 13-18, 2020
Introducing the COVID Cultural Commissioning Fund (CCC Fund) Preview Showcase, featuring more than two dozen local creators. The five-day showcase will include virtual and in-person, socially-distanced events and installations. More information will be released next week.
- Become an owner of Treefort
Treefort Music Fest is more than halfway through its equity crowdfunding campaign, where fans can become a part owner of Treefort for a minimum of $100. Perks include: early access to owners-only tickets, discounts, merch, secret events, and “eternal glory.”
Ticket info, updates on the upcoming showcase and more information on crowdfunding is on the website: treefortmusicfest.com.