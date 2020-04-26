Story story ‘Webi’ night
If you like a good story — and who doesn’t — you will love Story Story Night. Yes, it normally is presented onstage at JUMP with a packed audience (just writing those two words together jump-started my anxiety level to a 7) — but have no fear or worries, the event has been transformed into Story Story WEBi-NiGHT, a totally safe and very socially and physically distanced online event. And it’s even interactive! The evening’s featured storytellers will be intermixed with a community story slam that you can be a part of by virtually “raising your hand.”
Round up some snacks and beverages from your fridge and join the fun from your PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device.
This is the finale of the 10th anniversary season and along with a theme based on the decades, look for a special appearance from a Zoo Boise star. Who will it be?
Tickets are on a sliding scale at storystorynight.eventbrite.com. You will receive instruction on how to join the show after you get your ticket.
Hosted by Jodi Eichelberger, the musical guest is Leta Harris Neustaedter. Featured storytellers, given the theme of “decades,” are:
- Nicole LeFavour, who views the world through “19TWENTIES Glass isolated in a watchtower in the Frank Church wilderness”
- The McKetta Stead family, who makes order out of anarchy staying at home in a tiny house that is “TWENTY x 13’”
- Jyoni Tetsurō Shuler, who uses 20/20 hindsight from the last year of her “TWENTIES.”
Plus, special guest Jessica Holmes. Stories start at 7 p.m., all ages welcome; parental discretion advised. More details on the Story Story Nigh Facebook event page.