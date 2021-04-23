Can you tell fact from fiction?
You may think so — but the storytellers featured in the last show of this season's Story Story Night, might have you scratching your head. "To Tell the Truth," premiering at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, is another game show-themed Story Story Night, and this one features truth tellers and leg pullers extraordinaire — it will be up to you to figure it out who's telling the truth.
"We share the basic premise of the actual game show," said Jodi Eichelberger, artistic director and show host. "There are three presenters — and one of them is telling the truth. In our version, the three presenters are sharing one story — one tells the beginning, one the middle and one the end."
After the story unfolds, an LED wall of Zooming audience members gets to "grill" the storytellers to try to get to the bottom of it all. It's not only an illuminating and fun exercise for audience members, said Eichelberger — the storytellers, both real and fantasy, get a lot of satisfaction as well.
For those who own the story, whose real story is being told — in three parts — by them and two imposters, their story gains richness and layers; for the performing fakers, they get a chance to hone their acting chops. "There's something to be gained from the telling of their story by someone else," said Eichelberger, "and also I think there's something for the (performing) storytellers."
Eichelberger said even though this is the last show, it was the original idea and actually the inspiration for the entire season. "After we came up with 'To Tell the Truth,' and then the pandemic hit, and we moved to a virtual format, we thought, 'what if we do more game shows?'"
And while the shows were all successful, some have been more so than others, Eichelberger said. "We probably won't be doing 'Let's Make a Deal' again, he said, laughing.
The show is held live onstage with Eichelberger as host — and filmed as well for repeat broadcasts via podcasts and on Story Story Night's YouTube channel. You can get tickets for the live performance on the website.
Here are the performers for "To Tell the Truth:"
Story Story All Stars including Leta Harris Neustaedter, Matthew Kelly Melton, Patti O'Hara and Jessica Holmes. In addition, board member Nicholas Warden is joining the cast, and, new to Story Story — Ted Kunz.
The lineup includes the storytellers spinning the following stories and it's up to the audience to decide who is telling the truth when they share about the time they:
- worried about failing a polygraph test
- attempted to bicycle from Capetown to Cairo
- covered up an embarrassing body noise in front of a crush
- gave a speech that flowed into a protest in South Africa on water rights
In addition to holding the date of the season's final show, the month of April also marks Story Story Night's 11th birthday. "Can you believe that?" said Eichelberger, adding that while the summer season's location is still up in the air, the show is "looking to resume normal programming in November at JUMP."