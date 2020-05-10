Sometimes, you make it work by just going back to the basics.
Take Playhouse Boise Director Daniel Boynton, for instance. When event venues turned off their lights starting in mid-March with no inkling of when they will go back on, Boynton brainstormed on a way to keep on keeping on. He wanted to keep engaging audiences, to keep his cast members active, acting and nimble — and he wanted to find a way he could help compensate them and audiences could chip in with their support as well.
And that’s how sock puppet theater was born. It’s a video series called “Sock It 2 Ya” Theatre, starring the actors of the Playhouse theater. Reminiscent of the hard-boiled detective stories of the ‘40s and ‘50s — think Raymond Chandler — the whodunit stories, written and directed by Playhouse staples. Episode 1, for instance was directed by Brandon Freeman and Christina Lane Hawkins with puppeteer Nick Roberts. The videos feature handcrafted puppets designed by Krissy Adcock from QT Booty Blvd.
“They’re good enough to be submitted to the Sundance Film Festival,” Boynton said, about the videos, adding that the writers and directors are hoping to submit them for this year’s competition.
Find the videos on the Play House YouTube channel and their Facebook page.
The whole production took over a month “to perfect,” he said, “and it gave the actors and staff income during these times.” During production, the actors “on set” took safety precautions, said Boynton, and “all were observing social distancing.”
Playhouse Boise has also started doing podcasts with the actors and supporting cast members and are broadcasting their shows on Facebook live. They are accepting donations there and through their GoFundMe page.