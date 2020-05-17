Since the pandemic ground everything to a halt, I have felt a heightened sense of all of my senses. I bend to smell every iris, lilac and honeysuckle blossom I pass, I look at the world around me taking in what I missed before: birds and butterflies, ants and yes, even the unseemly rotund flies (my daughter calls them "Tony Soprano flies").
I've been baking as if I have an upcoming slot on "The Great British Bake-off" and cooking (and tasting) as I go through cookbooks and online cooking blogs, creating a pile of dishes that would make Julia Child herself proud.
And — what a drowsy, sonorous sound a lazy lawnmower down the street makes in the middle of a Friday afternoon. The birds chitter-chattering in the morning and the neighborhood woodpecker rat-a-tat-tatting as he makes his rounds — what have I been doing that I've been too busy to notice these miracles of nature all these years?
The only sense not elevated is touch. Virtual hugs just don't feel the same — and maybe that's one reason the other senses are jumping up and down right now.
So this week, in a nod to paying closer attention to our senses, here are two that will delight: one for the eyes and the other for the ears.
Sights
Idaho Press and Surel’s Place are partners in The Panorama Project: The View from You that features both professional and amateur artists who have created art inspired by the pandemic.
This week, as "Idaho Rebounds" into Phase 2 of Gov. Brad Little's plan, we present three more visual art submissions from the project.
You can also view all the art submitted for "The View from You" in online galleries on the website. Many are also available for purchase with proceeds going to the artist. surelsplace.org/panorama.
Sounds
For this one, you might want to grab a box of tissues. At least, I did. It reminds me of one of those feel good good news moments featured on "SGN" by John Krasinski.
Due to COVID-19, the Boise Philharmonic Youth Orchestra had to cancel its final Spring Concert that was to be held at the Morrison Center. While this was heartbreaking, said Music Director Jennifer Drake, the student musicians continued to play together in a “virtual concert.” The video they created features an excerpt from Tchaikovsky Symphony #5. So far, it has been viewed 3,1664 times since it was first posted on the Boise Phil Youth Orchestra’s Facebook page on May 12.
“Our Boise Phil Youth Orchestra is comprised of the best and brightest in the Treasure Valley," Drake said. "They are the leaders in their schools and the future of our community."
The students wanted to have "one last opportunity to create something beautiful and powerful together," said Drake, "so we created our virtual orchestra. Each student sent in their part. Some elected to send in audio files. What you see and hear in this video represents years of dedication from students, their families, and our music educators."
Drake also wants to recognize the audience in the video made up of teachers, alumni, and the Boise Phil staff.
You can view the virtual concert video at boisephil.org.