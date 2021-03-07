Editor’s note: When I heard that Boise Contemporary Theater was “bringing back” its smash hit from a year ago, as a virtual video offering, I remembered seeing it IRL. And loving it.
Hard to believe, it was the last live performance I saw before the pandemic wreaked havoc, upending our lives and putting all live performances on hold.
But yay for virtual performances, especially this one, in my book.
You can see for yourself — and BCT is even offering the virtual experience free, March 15-21.
”We’ll be re-releasing the filmed version of ‘Every Brilliant Thing’ on the one year anniversary of our very loooooong intermission,” wrote Ben Burdick, BCT producing artistic director in an email.
The event is being hailed as a celebration of one year of perseverance, and you can watch on demand any time from noon March 15 to 8 p.m. March 21 at bctheater.org/every-brilliant-thing. Instead of selling tickets, BCT is asking for donations. “We believe everyone should have access to the arts, and in times like these, people need the arts more than ever,” the theater’s website states.
In addition, there will be two “Talkback” opportunities, with the show’s star, actor Christian Libonati and with director Julie Ritchey. The Talkbacks are slated for 6 p.m. on March 16 and 18. Talkback tickets are $15 “per household,” also available on the website.
This play touched my heart and my soul when I first saw it. Now, a year later, after all we’ve been through, I can’t wait to see it, experience it again. What was once life affirming, a year later, will be ever so much more precious to behold.
And here, once again, is my review, originally published March 10, 2020.
Joyful. Life affirming. ... Brilliant.
These are not words one would normally associate with a one-man play centered around depression and suicide. But “Every Brilliant Thing” is anything but normal.
I attended the play on Saturday, which was its opening night, at Boise Contemporary Theater. I will admit that while I believed wholeheartedly that the topic was a commendable one to take on — I have been volunteering at the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline for more than two years now — I was looking forward to going with great trepidation.
And it was such a surprise that it was such a delight that I almost hate to say it because I don’t want to spoil the surprise for you.
But I promise, that will be the only spoiler from me because I so hope you will go to this play and experience the delight of it all for yourself.
It is a one-man play written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, and directed by Julie Ritchey and featuring actor Christian Libonati, who truly embodies the role of the main character. Yes, I said “main character,” because, although this is a one-man play, other characters are portrayed throughout the play’s 90 minutes by audience members peppered throughout the theater. The night I was there, those amateurs took their roles seriously and created such honesty with their earnestness.
It’s also a play in the round, sort of. By that I mean, the audience is on all sides, but it is not a perfect circle of people. Another difference from most plays: the house lights stay on — and if you really “have to go,” you may, as long as you return discreetly.
The gist of the story is this: a 6-year-old little boy finds out his mom attempted suicide, so he begins writing a list of “every brilliant thing” to convince her that life is worth living. That is the taking off point of the story and I won’t tell you what happens next, but I will say that the list is the thread that binds this story, beginning to end.
That list takes on a life of its own and for me, it outlived the length of the play — I’ve been compiling my own list ever since I walked out the double doors into the night.
1. That sound shoes make walking down an empty hallway. 2. The smell of garlic sizzling in butter. 3. That indescribable color of blue in the sky while sitting on a mountaintop. 4. Hearing someone laugh and not knowing why. 5. The cool side of my pillow.
I walked out of the show that night with tears in my eyes, both of joy and heartbreak.
How often does that happen?
And that’s why I say that “Every Brilliant Thing” is a must-see play.
It simply is — brilliant.