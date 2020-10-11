Because the pandemic doesn’t seem to be as tired of us as we are of it, arts events continue to pivot and shuffle in order to keep us entertained. We’re just glad they are!
Here are some updates, including rescheduling, virtual performances and online screenings, as well as good old fashioned TV watching and — gasp! — a live performance. Grab your boxes of popcorn, click your remotes — or put on your mask and grab a good — but socially distanced — seat.
Morrison Center juggles Broadway in Boise events, opens up virtual screening options
The Morrison Center has announced that amidst the ongoing effects due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a delay in reopening the 20/21 Broadway In Boise season. “Cats,” “Hamilton,” and Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” have been rescheduled for later in 2021 and 2022. The season will open with “Anastasia” June 25-27, 2021, followed by “Come From Away” July 7-11, 2021, on their regularly scheduled dates.
The Morrison Center also announced it is one of a select group of nonprofit arts organizations participating in a three-part virtual concert series: “Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway” featuring two-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone on Oct. 24; Tony Award winner Laura Benanti on Nov. 14, and critically acclaimed actress and singer Vanessa Williams on Dec. 5. Tickets for the virtual performances are now on sale.
Subscription packages and single tickets are available for “Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway.” Subscription packages are $75 and include access to all three livestream events. Single tickets are $30 for each livestream event. All tickets are available at MorrisonCenter.com and include access to each livestream performance, plus an additional 72 hours of on-demand viewing of a video recording of the livestream, available beginning one hour after each live broadcast ends.
Each show, transmitted live in HD with professional sound mixing, will feature a mix of Broadway showtunes, pop songs, and personal stories from the life of each headliner. Performances will take place at The Shubert Virtual Studios on Manhattan’s West Side. At-home audience members will be invited to email in questions to be answered during the livestream.
“It is a pleasure to offer Morrison Center patrons this opportunity to connect to three of the talented women of Broadway through these livestream virtual events,” said Laura Kendall, Morrison Center executive director. “Each performance will give our patrons an intimate concert experience from the comfort of their own home.”
The livestreams, which are a co-production of Dallas Summer Musicals and Entertainment Benefits Group, are being shared by more than 20 nonprofit arts presenters around the country.
Idaho Public TV hosts online ‘Barns of Idaho’ screening
A free online screening of “Barns of Idaho,” the newest film from Idaho Public Television’s original series “Outdoor Idaho,” will be available at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker, Forrest Burger, and special guests Frank Eld and Dawn Dempsey.
The screening will be hosted on the interactive platform OVEE. Viewers can RSVP to attend, and join in the live screening and discussion. Get the link from the website: ovee.itvs.org.
“Barns of Idaho” will also air on Idaho Public Television on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 9 p.m. and will repeat Sunday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. Viewers can also stream Barns of Idaho through the PBS Video app or online beginning Thursday, Oct. 8. Go to the website for more information: idahoptv.org.
Play retelling Llorona tale set at Hispanic Cultural Center
The traditional Mexican tale of the Llorona will be retold in an original play presented at the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho on Nov. 1.
“Tears for Llorona” was written and directed by award-winning writer Patricia Santos Marcantonio of Boise.
The play will be performed at 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at the center, 315 Stampede Drive, in Nampa. Tickets cost $10 each and are limited. To reserve your tickets call the center at 208-442-0823 between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets will be also be available at the door.
Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced at the performances. Because of frightening images, caution is advised for children under age 10. Those who attend the play are invited to come early to view the Day of the Dead memorial/altars displayed at the center.
The cast includes Abi Mondragon, Maria Theresa Alvarado, Diana Rivera, Antonio Hernandez, Graciela Fonseca, Elizabeth Mondragon, Gabrielle Marcantonio, Jessica Mondragon, Mary Morris and Raymond Fonseca.
La Llorona is a traditional Mexican ghost story about a horrifying weeping woman searching the night for her lost children. The play is a retelling about a pregnant and unhappy teenager sent to live with her grandmother who tells her the story of another troubled woman long ago in old Mexico. Juanita wept a river for her drowned husband and vows her daughter will never have cause to cry in a world of tears. But the promise leads to tragedy. The play brings the past and present together in a relevant tale of selfishness, love and redemption.
The performances are made possible by a grant from the Alexa Rose Foundation and the support of the Hispanic Cultural Center.
Marcantonio is the author of the award-winning children’s book, “Red Ridin’ in the Hood and Other Cuentos” (Farrar Straus and Giroux), the Felicity Carrol mystery series published by Crooked Lane Books, and “Verdict in the Desert,” published by Arte Público Press, the largest U.S. publisher of contemporary and recovered literature by U.S. Hispanic authors.
Marcantonio also rewrote the play for radio, and it’s set to air on Radio Boise on Nov. 2.