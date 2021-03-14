What’s your Morrison Center magical moment?
Share your first Morrison Center magical moment and you just might win a prize.
The Morrison Center announced in a press release it is accepting submissions of photos and stories about that special show, person or event you saw at the Morrison Center. “We might use your submissions in a special welcome back to the theater we are planning in the fall,” said the release. Upon submission you will also be entered to win “a fabulous prize package including a hotel stay, dinner and a pair of event tickets.”
To submit your “magical Morrison Center moment,” go to: https://tinyurl.com/mcmagicalmoments.
‘Writers at Harriman’ returns in 2021
BOISE — The writing camp for gifted high school writers, Writers at Harriman, had to cancel last year due to COVID, but announced in a press release it is coming back strong in 2021. Potential students and parents have an opportunity on March 20 to learn about the camp and talk with Director Rick Just online. Sign-ups are available at writersatharriman.org.
This year’s camp will run Aug. 1 through 7 at Harriman State Park. The teaching writers include Malia Collins, Idaho’s Writer in Residence, who writes short stories and children’s books; Nicole LeFavour, who is a novelist, essayist, and poet; Dwayne Blackaller, a playwright and teacher for the Idaho Shakespeare Festival; and Kate Baray, a popular writer of urban fantasies and cozy mysteries. Students will also learn storytelling from Jessica Holmes, one of the founders of Boise’s Story Story Night.
Campers will have time to explore the park looking for moose, trumpeter swans, elk, and sandhill cranes. Horseback riding and nature hikes will round out the week.
Applicants are selected for their interest in writing. “We keep the tuition very low so that more people can attend,” said Just. “We especially want to recruit students from smaller schools.”
To assure student safety, the website states the camp will follow health district guidelines and “yes, depending on where we are with the pandemic, we may require a vaccination to attend camp.”
Tuition is $175 for Idaho students registering by June 1. The cost goes up to $200 for registrations between June 1 and June 15. Tuition for out-of-state students is $250 if registering by June 1. The cost goes up to $300 for out-of-state students for registrations between June 1 and June 15. Some scholarships are available.
You will need to send a $25 processing fee with your application. If accepted to the program, it will be applied to your registration, with the remainder being payable on acceptance.
More information about Writers at Harriman, now in its 10th year, can be found at writersatharriman.org.
The Old Idaho Pen and i48 present ‘13 Stories’
The Old Idaho Penitentiary is teaming up with i48 for the second annual “13 Stories” film competition, an opportunity for Idaho filmmakers to create short (4-7 minutes in duration) films inspired by true Idaho State Penitentiary stories and the men and women who passed through its walls. A Facebook post announced that the filmmaker teams will have the opportunity to shoot their films on location at the Old Idaho Penitentiary. The Old Pen staff will contact each team to schedule time to shoot between May 1- Aug. 30. The deadline for turning in finished films will be Sept. 1 at noon.
All finished films will be included in two screenings at the Old Idaho Penitentiary. The first, a screening and awards ceremony for the filmmaker teams, takes place Friday, Sept. 10, and the second will be a public gala “13 Stories” event on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Public ticket sales begin Tuesday, Aug. 10 for both nights, and food trucks, concessions, and no-host bar will be available. Staff and Audience Choice awards with cash prizes will be given to winning films on Sept. 10, after a pre-judging process.
Registration, which is free, opened online at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 14. The sign-up deadline is April 18.
The inmate profiles selected by the Old Pen staff for the 2021 competition are available on the i48 website. When registering, teams need to include their top three profile choices.
There are only 15 spots so don’t wait to sign up; profiles will be assigned in the order the teams sign up.
To register, go to the website: https://www.idaho48.org/13-stories/.