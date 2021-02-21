The curtain has been down on many performances and events, and for the arts in general, the pandemic has been especially challenging. But there is still much to applaud. Take a look at some of the new happenings and announcements below and, just like in the song “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” hopefully very soon we can all chime in: … “curtain’s up, light the lights, we’ve got nothing to hit but the heights … that lucky star I’ve talked about is due — honey, everything’s coming up roses for me and for you.”
Opera Idaho adds new role
Cecilia Violetta López has been named Opera Idaho’s first Artistic Advisor. Known to Opera Idaho audiences primarily through her appearances in operas over the last six-plus years, she takes on added responsibilities to advise and advocate for expanded repertoire, provide insights on diversity in artistic practices and community initiatives, and collaborate with senior management in identifying and securing financial support for the company. The position also solidifies performance possibilities into the future, said a press release.
López will work closely with General Director Mark Junkert in helping shape the future of Opera Idaho. “When I think of someone, active in the field as a performer who both knows what’s happening in the field nationally and internationally and knows our state, Cecilia is the perfect fit for the position,” Junkert said. “Many opera companies have similar positions, and it is a sign of Opera Idaho’s growth that we’re able at this point in our history to add an Artistic Advisor.”
López is excited to take on the new role. “Opera Idaho was the first professional opera company I auditioned for,” she said. … Opera Idaho supporters have seen me grow as a performer, a mother, a woman, and have been by my side rooting for me (along with my family who still lives in Rupert) with every accolade that I’ve received. I refer to Opera Idaho as my family because that’s what Opera Idaho is to me: my family.”
López, a soprano, made her Opera Idaho debut as Gilda in Rigoletto in 2014. With Opera Idaho she performed her signature role of Violetta in La Traviata, 2016; and debuted in the title role in Manon, 2019; Maria in West Side Story in Concert, 2018; and Adina in L’elisir d’amore, 2017.
She is a Mexican-American native of Rupert, Idaho, and got her musical start at a young age singing mariachi music that she learned from her mother.
New at Boise Art Museum
Opening March 6 through July 11 at BAM is “The World Stage: Contemporary Art from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation.”
Organized by the Nevada Museum of Art, sponsored by Bev and George Harad and featuring 90 contemporary artworks by 37 renowned American artists, The World Stage showcases some of today’s global influencers, including female artists and artists of color, alongside prominent names from the 20th-century art canon, a news release announced. The exhibition title is borrowed from the name of a series of paintings by Kehinde Wiley, an artist best known for his presidential portrait of Barack Obama, which hangs in the National Portrait Gallery. This title points toward the influence that American contemporary artists exert globally. The selected works comprise a variety of media, from painting to installation, with a special focus on original prints made in a wide range of techniques.
The World Stage includes works by some of the most influential American artists from the past 50 years, including: Jean-Michel Basquiat, Romare Bearden, Vija Celmins, Willie Cole, Helen Frankenthaler, Joe Feddersen, Mildred Howard, Jeff Koons, Jacob Lawrence, Hung Liu, Wendy Red Star, Robert Rauschenberg, Andy Warhol, and Kehinde Wiley.
The artwork in this exhibition has particular relevance to the current conditions of our world, the major cultural shift in our nation prompted by the Black Lives Matter movement, and the roles of museums and collectors in society during times like this. Each artwork represents the individual experience and perspective of its maker to engage with larger global issues.
BAM will celebrate the opening of the exhibition with a virtual gala on March 6. More information and tickets are available at boiseartmuseum.org.
The show must go on — Morrison Center announces new dates for Broadway In Boise
Dates were announced in a press release for the 2021/2022 Broadway In Boise Season at the Morrison Center. Four of the original Broadway season package shows have been rescheduled for the current season. In addition, the six-time Tony Award-winning “cultural phenomenon” “Dear Evan Hansen” will be added to the package to ensure subscribers still see five amazing shows while “Come from Away” shifts in to a future season. Current subscribers’ tickets will be moved into the new dates and no action is needed. New subscription packages are available now at MorrisonCenter.com/Broadway.
Laura Kendall, executive director of the Morrison Center said, “We are excited to welcome everyone back to the theater. All of us at the Morrison Center are very grateful for the community’s ongoing support and patience. Our subscribers, donors & sponsors have been incredibly supportive and understanding! We are hopeful that live performing arts will help our community revitalize and heal in the season ahead. We are committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment and are excited to experience Broadway once again at the Morrison Center.”
The season kicks off with “Cats,” the beloved musical featuring new sound design, direction, and choreography for a new generation, followed by “Hamilton,” the story of America then, told by America now. Then get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more with the everlasting showstopper, “Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
Then comes a journey to the past with the new Broadway musical, “Anastasia,” the legendary story about a woman searching for home, love, and family. Finally, rounding out the season, six-time Tony Award winning “Dear Evan Hansen.”
Here is the lineup:
- “Cats:” Oct. 29 — 31, 2021
- “Hamilton:” Dec. 8 — 26, 2021
- “Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory:” Jan. 14 — 16, 2022
- “Anastasia:” Feb. 25 — 27, 2022
- “Dear Evan Hanson:” June 21 — 26, 2022
From the Morrison Center: “We are actively working to reopen in collaboration with Boise State University, the City of Boise, and the Central District Health Department. We will have a health and safety plan implemented in accordance with local, state, and federal guidelines to welcome you back to the Morrison Center. We will be communicating our reopening plan in plenty of time prior to your first show. Rest assured, if we need to cancel any performance at any time for any reason — the value of your ticket is safe. You will have the option of a refund or credit.
“We can’t thank you, our subscribers, enough for your continued support and understanding. We are so grateful to have you as a member of our theatrical family. Broadway is coming back, and we know it’ll be worth the wait!”
For more information and to sign up for the eClub, visit MorrisonCenter.com. Group tickets are available for parties of 10 or more and include a savings off the base ticket price. Some restrictions apply. Single tickets for each engagement will go on sale at a later date. Watch MorrisonCenter.com for single ticket on-sale dates.