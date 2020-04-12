One thing’s for sure — in cataclysmic times of historic change, artists pick up their paintbrushes, put on their dancing shoes and step right up to the microphone. “Arts Corner” will showcase what our arts community is doing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
While our up-close and personal events and performances have been put on hold for awhile, that is not stopping those who can dazzle us with their visions and mesmerize us with their performances. Each week, you can check out how our arts community is supporting us — and how we can support them.
Send us ‘The View from You’
Surel’s Place and the Idaho Press are partnering on a project to bring artist’s creations surrounding the coronavirus to light. “The Panorama Project The View from You” is a call for artists to participate in an online and weekly in-print gallery as well as a gallery showing of the juried art at a future date.
There are two categories: “Amateur” and “Professional;” selections from the amateur submissions will be featured weekly in the Sunday Life section and kids are encouraged to take part.
Professional art submissions will be featured in an online gallery with work available for purchase.
“Creativity doesn’t exist exclusively within a structure — it’s in all of you,” said Jodi Eichelberger, program director at Surel’s Place. “During this time, Surel’s Place wants to support and celebrate the creativity happening in homes and studios all around our community by building an audience for it. We hope the panorama of what participants are seeing, feeling, and creating gives us all an interesting perspective on this time apart.”
Submissions are now open and may include poetry, original music, literature, dance and video. Radio Boise’s “The Poetry Show” will be featuring poetry submissions.
For submission guidelines and deadlines, please visit the Surel’s Place Facebook Event Page or go to the website surelsplace.org.
The Sapphire Room streams free live music
Featured musicians are playing live in studio via The Riverside Hotel’s Facebook page from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays until The Sapphire Room can resume its regular live music schedules.
While the events are free through digital streaming, donations to PayPal and Venmo will be collected “to provide nutritious pick-up meals to hospitality workers, musicians and families in the Riverside community who have been deeply impacted by job loss related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a press release about the events.
Morrison Center’s ‘Broadway in Boise’ ‘20-’21 lineup announced
With a star-studded lineup that includes “Hamilton,” “Cats,” “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” “Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Come From Away,” the Morrison Center’s “Broadway in Boise” ‘20-’21 lineup is sure to be a crowd-pleaser — and something to look forward to.
“It’s going to be tough for the next few months,” said Morrison Center Executive Director Laura Kendall, “but we are planning and anticipating a wonderful return for when we can.”
Kendall added that the most sought-after tickets are sure to be for “Hamilton,” which will be in Boise for three weeks.
“It’s so exciting it’s going to be in Boise. The show is just fantastic — it will have everybody up on their feet,” she said.
For subscription renewals, to get on the center’s season ticket waitlist, or for information on purchasing group or single tickets (after season ticket orders are processed, on a first-come, first-served basis) go to the website at morrisoncenter.com. Those renewing subscriptions get “first right of refusal” until April 24.
Curtis Stigers drops new album, bonus single
World-renowned and local blues and jazz heavyweight Curtis Stigers just dropped a new album “Gentleman,” on Friday, available for download and streaming.
In addition, fans get a bonus track, “Shut-Ins,” a “rather timely, somewhat quarantine-themed song,” said Stigers. The song has already gotten attention from critics and was featured on NPR’s “Here & Now” last week.
Take a listen to the single or download or stream the new album at curtisstigers.com or go to the Facebook page.
U of I live-streaming free Facebook Live concert performances
The University of Idaho’s Lionel Hampton School of Music is live-streaming a series of performances “to entertain community members in isolation and practicing social distancing,” said a press release about the events.
The Student Convocation Series, normally a semester-long cycle of classes on campus, will be aired on the LHSOM Facebook page at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday, April 30, and Thursday, May 7. The April 30 concert will feature past performances of the school’s top student performers. The final concert showcases the winners of the school’s Convocation Challenge, who were chosen from submitted videos of students performing from their homes.
“The Convocation Series is a tradition,” said LHSOM Director Vanessa Sielert. “We want to continue to honor great student performances and make them available to our community to experience.”
In addition, rebroadcasts of other student ensemble performances will be shown at 7:30 p.m. on the LHSOM Facebook page from now through May 15, featuring a wide variety including opera, jazz, guitar, orchestra, concert band and choir performances.
To learn more, visit uidaho.edu.