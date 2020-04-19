I have an OK collection of vinyl records. Some date back to my high school days. I love them. And I love listening to them, hearing that music that takes me back to my first dance, first kiss. It takes me back to my first apartment that I shared with my friend Holly, who is still my best friend today. I’ve got The Beatles, The Monkees, Led Zep, Pink Floyd, Neil Young, Neil Diamond, Doris Day, Fleetwood Mac — and because their songs have carried me through countless falling-in-loves and heartaches and buckets of angst and anger, I consider them some of my best friends, too.
Which brings me to the lead-in for today’s Arts Corner: a tribute to the great and legendary John Prine who lost his life in his fight against the coronavirus on April 7. The Record Exchange presents the “John Prine Virtual Tribute Concert” at 1 p.m. today, April 19, in a streaming event on its Facebook page. More than two dozen local performers will chime in from their home studios, including Steve Fulton Music, Bill Coffey and Leta Harris Neustaedter. A virtual tip jar and donation links will be included “in the hopes that you will help us put a few bucks in their pockets while the stay-at-home order prohibits them from earning regular income as live performers.”
Next up: The Flicks, at-home version — it’s popcorn-making time!
The Flicks is streaming a number of movies from its spring movie lineup, and you can grab your popcorn and watch for only $12 a pop. It’s a little steeper than the usual $9.50 in-person watching, but it’s not bad and really pretty affordable, once you take into consideration more than one person can watch at once and you’re making popcorn at home. Plus, half goes to the company streaming the films — and the other half goes to The Flicks. The first offering is “The Roads Not Taken,” starring Javier Bardem, about “a man struggling with images of alternate lives he could have experienced.” It was nominated for best film at the Berlin Film Festival.
Pour yourself a glass of wine, melt some real butter for your popcorn, turn down the lights and get comfy on the couch. It’s not the actual in-person Flicks treatment, but it’s the next best thing. Go to the website to see what’s playing, as there will be more added during the coming weeks. And snag some Flicks cards while you’re there to help support the staff and to use later: theflicksboise.com.
The Hive is also buzzing
The Boise Hive, through a grant from the Boise Arts & History Department, has started a program to livestream their Saturday night concerts of new area bands. “Hivecasting” twice a month, the technology even lets “concertgoers” use their smartphones to become part of the camera crew. In February and March, “Live at the Hive”-casts were viewed as far away as Japan and Italy. For more information, go to their Facebook page or the website: boisehive.org.