Secret Identity Projects, an ongoing curatorial collaboration between American Professors of Jewelry/Metalsmithing Kerianne Quick (SDSU) and Jess Tolbert (UTEP), present AMEND: an online exhibition taking place in the month leading up to the United States presidential election. The online exhibition brings together art jewelers and metalsmiths currently working in the U.S., and U.S./Mexico border cities, in response to the past, present, and future of one’s civic duty/privilege to vote and all that it entails. Anika Smulovitz is one of the contributing artists. Smulovitz is an artist, metalsmith, and professor of art at Boise State University. She has won numerous awards and her work is exhibited nationally and internationally and has appeared in numerous publications.
A press release announcing the online exhibition said it commemorates the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, also known as women’s suffrage. The exhibition brings to the forefront the continued fight for true universal suffrage by promoting and supporting initiatives that combat voter suppression and advocate for expanding voting rights, while recognizing the work of the suffragists. To amend is to make minor changes in (a text) in order to make it fairer, more accurate, or more up-to-date. To amend is to modify (formally), to make better, to improve. To amend, is to put right.
About the project
Secret Identity Projects invited 100 female (she/they) identifying jewelers to design a piece of jewelry using the “I Voted” sticker as a jumping off point; they were charged to interpret it any way they like. Jewelry artists and metalsmiths from all levels of career and expression, from emerging to master, are included in the exhibition. The work demonstrates a broad range of subject matter and concern, taking on a multitude of forms and making many declarations about voting equity and the messy and complex history that includes.
The exhibition will support Black Voters Matter through a financial contribution generated from sales of the work, as well as bring attention to important voting issues through informational posts on our Instagram and website. Black Voters Matter is a 501©4 organization dedicated to increasing power in marginalized, predominantly Black communities. They aim to increase voter registration and turnout, advocate for policies to expand voting rights and access, develop infrastructure where little, or none, exists, and fund activities related to specific elections.
“Our goal is to increase power in our communities. Effective voting allows a community to determine its own destiny.” blackvotersmatterfund.org