Get out your phones, mark your calendars, save the dates — there are art events happening you won’t want to miss. Some are virtual, some not (but safety protocols will be in place). No, we’re not “back to normal” yet, but we are finding ways to keep the arts alive, for those who create and perform, and for those who sit back, appreciate and say “ahh.”
Be sure to support, donate if you can, and give yourself an arts-inducing treat.
History Happy Hour — Share Your Story
The Idaho State Historical Society has been hosting “History Happy Hours” and this is one for all of you who have a story to tell. And who knows? It may end up as part of this pandemic year’s historical archive, giving future generations a glimpse of what it was like to live in our community during the global COVID-19 crisis.
Join Idaho State Historian HannaLore Hein from the Idaho State Historical Society and me, Jeanne Huff, to talk about our partnership to collect and preserve these stories during this unprecedented and historic time. We’ll talk about some of the stories that have already been submitted and also what kinds of stories — and artifacts — you can contribute. Moderator Alison Espindola, events and rental coordinator for the Idaho State Museum will keep us on track and also get your emailed and live questions answered.
So grab your favorite beverage, put your feet up on the couch and settle in for a happy hour that just might spur you to sharing your own story. To reserve your spot — space is limited to 100 — or for more information, visit the website: history.idaho.gov.
Boise City Department of Arts & History announces grant recipients
The Boise City Department of Arts & History has announced grant fund recipients for Round One of the Fiscal Year 2021 cycle. Sixteen arts organizations will receive funding to total $66,500 for projects that will occur between Oct. 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.
- $5,000 Awards: Ballet Idaho for learning through dance programs at Boise schools and ballet scholarships; Boise Baroque for four concert series (eight performances) of Baroque and early classical music; Boise Contemporary Theater for “Ann,” a theatrical production chronicling the story of Ann Richards, the legendary governor of Texas; Boise Philharmonic Association for its In Roads program, professionally produced concerts and events to air on a digital stage (and in-person as COVID-19 conditions allow); JMS & Company for facilitation of Phase 2 of Boise Arts, Culture, & History Anti-Racism Coalition project; Lauren Edson Dance (LED) for filmed and small in-person performances exploring the capacity and barriers to process complex human issues and emotions; Opera Idaho for production of “Perla’s American Dream,” portraying World War II-era dynamics related to Japanese-Americans’ forced internment; Story Story Night for its flagship storytelling productions and correlated podcasts and radio shows; and The Feeling Body for “Lava,” a solo exhibition featuring Netherlands-based artist Lara Almarcegui as part of the ongoing “Holding What Can’t Be Held” project.
$4,500 Award: Opal Theatre for production of the play “The Tasters” by Meghan Brown.
$3,500 Awards: Idaho Historic Preservation Council for a production platform to develop digital, self-guided, architectural walking tours; Open Arms Dance Project for digital COVID-19 Choreography Camp, professionally-led instruction for students of all abilities to learn and implement choreographic techniques; and Rock on Wheels for the Juno Arts youth education pilot program to provide free digital art classes.
$3,000 Award: Boise Film Foundation for a digital streaming film festival platform to expand exposure for and connect local filmmakers and film festivals.
- $2,000 Award: Kevin McTeague for the Baroque cello recital using historical-based tools and methods from the 17th and 18th centuries (free and open to the public).
- $1,500 Award: Ali Landers for “Pivot Movement: Together we Uplift” dance performance and video celebrating the achievements of teens and adults living with disabilities.
- First-time recipients.
The department of Arts & History split the cycle into two rounds for Fiscal Year 2021 due to uncertainty related to COVID-19. Round two will open Oct. 1 to 30, 2020 for projects that will occur between April 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2021. Boise residents and others with projects that take place within Boise city limits can apply. Potential applicants can join a virtual informational workshop on Thursday, Oct. 1 at noon via Zoom. Go to the website to apply and for the Zoom link.
BAM’s Art in the Park, a 66-year tradition, goes virtual
Good news, Art in the Park is not canceled! BAM Art in the Park Marketplace — an online shopping extravaganza and fundraiser is now through Sept. 18. You can shop to support 100 local, regional, and national artists and crafts people and the Boise Art Museum — and 75% of your purchases will directly support the artists. We’ll miss the Pronto Pups, walking through the transformed Julia Davis Park and the people watching, but hey, shopping from home is fun, and you’ll be able to get unique gifts and handmade items from a wide selection of ceramics and textiles, glass and sculpture, jewelry, toys, and more. You can also purchase a BAM membership online during the Art in the Park Marketplace blitz — the first 150 people to do so will get a $10 gift card to Dawson Taylor Coffee Roasters.
And it’s all for a great cause — Art in the Park is BAM’s single largest fundraiser and it sustains BAM’s nonprofit operations throughout the entire year including exhibitions, collections, and educational programs. Go to the website and start shopping: boiseartmuseum.org.
Don’t wish on one — nominate one
Broadway in Boise at the Morrison Center is looking for stars — no, not that kind. They’re looking for local “stars” in our community who have gone above and beyond. It could be a nurse, doctor, first responder, teacher, grocery worker, delivery driver or just about anyone who is working hard to help us all. Five winners will each receive four tickets to an upcoming show when Broadway returns to the Morrison Center.
To nominate your local star, go to the website by 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 and click on “Nominate a Star Contest” link: morrisoncenter.com.
James Castle House slated to reopen Oct. 1
After being closed for nearly seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic, The James Castle House will reopen in a limited capacity and with safety protocols in place on Thursday, Oct. 1.
It will be a “by appointment only” and groups of no more than five. Visitors can enjoy Castle’s home and historic shed, the gallery space and the General Store by making reservations online: jamescastlehouse.org. As always, access to the house and its amenities are free.
The safety protocols for visitors and employees include: physical distancing, face coverings, and clean hands (hand sanitizer will be available).
Kailey Barthel, from Baltimore, is the 2020 James Castle House Resident and visual artist. She was selected after a nationwide call and announced in July 2019. Barthel will spend the next 10 weeks immersed in the world of James Castle and his house to create a new body of work through Nov. 11. Because she is coming from out of town, and to ensure public health and safety, Barthel will begin her residency by observing a 14-day self-quarantine.
Barthel is a contemporary artist. Through painting, drawing and printmaking, she explores our relationship to homes and interior domestic spaces, investigating the ways in which places we associate with safety and familiarity can be made to feel unsettling or uncanny. During her residency, Barthel will be using a variety of painting and printmaking techniques “to explore the tension between the strangeness and familiarity of disrupted domestic spaces,” according to a press release. Taking inspiration from the James Castle House and its surrounding environments, “she hopes to capture the lingering traces of lived experiences in these spaces.”
Barthel will be holding a Virtual Resident Talk on Sept. 24 as well as virtual open studio opportunities. For dates and times visit the website.