Visual Arts Collective was born of passion, is run by the very kind of artist it heralds, showcases dazzling visual and sound artists, and is the home of Alley Repertory Theater. And that's just off the top of my head.
The VAC has kept doors open and shows sold out since it began in 2005. But since March, when the pandemic shuttered all live event venues, the doors have remained closed. And the future of the "multi-use art space, performance venue and cultural center," as it is billed on the website, is anything but solid.
That's why a group of ardent fans banded together and came up with what they hope is a three-pronged "save" for the much-beloved institution.
The calls to action include: a "VACscene" GoFundMe page where you can make monetary donations to the cause (now up to around $40,000); donate and/or or bid on art in a virtual art auction; and/or write an actual love letter, to be archived into an art book presented to VAC owner Samuel Stimpert (copies of the art book will also be available for purchase).
The catalyst for all of it came from Chelsea Harada who enlisted her Purring Mantis band members for help and support, including Melanie Radford and Kelsey Swope. Purring Mantis is a ‘Mostly Muff Legacy’ cover band and has played at the VAC venue a number of times. Other community members soon got on board, including Buffie Main, artistic director of Alley Repertory Theater; Wendy Fox, designer and Radio Boise DJ; James Sharp, technical director of the Red Light Variety Show and fabrication manager at Trademark design; Anna Demetriades, director of communications and outreach for Advocates for the West; and many friends and longtime supporters of VAC.
"It started with me and my band members," said Harada. "We've all known Sam and performed at the VAC with different projects. ... We wanted to find some way to do something for the community and for Sam and the VAC."
Harada said she'd been in touch with Stimpert since March when the venue went dark. He'd been adamant about keeping the doors closed to stave off possible COVID transmission and community spread.
"Every time I talked to him he just sounded like he'd had the wind knocked out of him," Harada said. "To him it was his life but he'd say: 'other people are suffering more.' We wanted to create a kind of love capsule and no matter what happens, this has been recorded. Whether we're able to make enough to keep the lights on or not, VAC has happened. VAC matters."
Stimpert said he just ran out of the money he'd received from an EIDL (economic injury disaster loan) this month. "It was about $108,000. I used it on rent and utilities. It costs at least $12,000 a month to keep the lights on," he said. "Chelsea basically demanded I let her do this. At first I didn't want her to, I said there are people out there hurting more than me. She said it's not all about you, Sam. It's about VAC and that I needed to let people help VAC survive."
The outpouring from the community "has completely changed Sam," said Harada. "There's joy back in his voice and hope for the future."
Stimpert expressed his feelings on the matter in a Facebook post. "I am humbled by how much our community has done to try to help Visual Arts Collective."
Harada said in addition to art and music, VAC is a place of many memories. Fellow band member Swope "got proposed to at the VAC during one of our shows," she said. "It's a place of these big moments in people's lives.
"It's about a community and we love you and it's a worthy cause and it matters … and it means something," Harada said.
On a side note, on Nov. 1 the VAC and the Audio Lab Recording Studio were both broken into and burglarized. Stimpert said a number of his tools were stolen and thousands of dollars of equipment and musical instruments were taken from the studio. What could have been yet another catastrophic blow, turned into a story with a happy ending, at least for the VAC and Audio Lab — not so much for the burglars. They got caught red-handed with the goods and arrested on Nov. 4. Stimpert said it was all thanks to the 7,000+ shared Facebook posts about the heist and the gumshoe work by the Garden City Police Department.
Stimpert hopes the outpouring of love will continue and see the venue survive until he can open its doors again. "I think if we can get through to spring it might be a return to some semblance of normalcy," he said. Without the Love Letters 4 VAC campaign, including a GoFundMe, the upcoming virtual auction and the love letters themselves, "we wouldn't have made it through the winter," Stimpert said.
"The biggest thing I want to do is thank everybody. I just didn't realize … it's been pretty powerful to see how many people care. It's amazing."