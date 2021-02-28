Arts organizations in the Treasure Valley continue to provide us with ways to feed the culture we crave, even during a pandemic. Here are some upcoming options you may want to save the date or mark your calendar.
Ballet Idaho presents new world premiere
Ballet Idaho Artistic Director Garrett Anderson and Executive Director Laura Mulkey have announced the world premiere of Craig Davidson’s “Once Familiar,” exclusively available on Ballet Idaho’s streaming platform.
Building on an already strong and collaborative relationship, Ballet Idaho and Davidson had a vision for “a new work that could not be stopped by a pandemic or by thousands of miles,” said the press release.
The second world premiere that Ballet Idaho has commissioned from Davidson (the first was “Ghost(Light),” performed in spring of 2020), “Once Familiar” was choreographed across great distance via Zoom with Davidson residing in Zürich, Switzerland and the dancers rehearsing in Boise.
With many hours of screen time shared across an eight-hour time zone difference, the creative process was unlike any that the artists had experienced before. When discussing the work, Davidson said, “It’s really about reconnecting. Whether it’s a friendship, whether it’s yourself, your work, or your life.”
Assisted by Ballet Zürich, Davidson created and rehearsed from their studios while in Boise, Anderson directed the communication and artistic process across the distance. “We were fortunate enough to be building on an existing relationship with Craig,” Anderson said. “He and all of the artists involved did an excellent job of transforming logistical constraints into creative opportunities.”
An abstract work of contemporary ballet, Davidson’s emphasis on strong bold lines is highlighted not only by the movement itself, but by the angular backdrop against which the work was filmed by FrontRunner Films, the company’s film partner for this season.
“Once Familiar” is set to an original score that was composed by Berlin-based Ashley Wright. Wright is also a dancer and choreographer and wrote the music with sensitivity to the dance being created; the score was collaboratively created with Davidson and was written concurrently with the choreographed movement.
“Once Familiar” can be viewed by digital season subscribers along with the rest of the currently released Ballet Idaho film offerings on Ballet Idaho’s streaming platform. Subscribers also have exclusive access to a behind the scenes film, “Setting the Stage for Once Familiar,” which includes interviews with choreographer Davidson, composer Wright, and further explores the uniquely long distance creative process of the work.
“Once Familiar” can also be rented à la carte for $15. To rent or become a subscriber, go to: balletidaho1.vhx.tv.
Ada Community Library announces 2021 pick for ‘Treasure Valley Reads’
The Treasure Valley is invited to come together to explore “A Manual For Cleaning Women: selected stories” by Lucia Berlin.
While promoting a summer program on “A Manual for Cleaning Women,” Literary Arts in Portland, noted, “Lucia Berlin was an acute observer of the everyday. With her wit, humor, and close attention to both the dark and pleasurable moments of an ordinary life, she offers her readers the opportunity to enter these small, mundane worlds that are rarely explored in literature.”
A press release from the library said “in our current environment people are in need of brief diversions and a little self care. Well written short stories are rich and fulfilling with the added benefit that readers can likely start and finish one whenever/wherever there is time to spare. We encourage everyone in the community to read Berlin’s stories and discuss — either one-on-one, via text, or chat, or together virtually. We hope ideas and conversations on themes in the book can help us learn or experience something new through a great slate of programs.”
Virtual events will take place throughout March and into April, including presentations that “enlighten and encourage civic dialog and lively book discussions.” A full calendar of events is available at treasurevalleyreads.org.
Treasure Valley Reads is presented in partnership with the Boise, Caldwell, Eagle, Garden City, Meridian and Nampa public libraries, The Cabin, and the Boise Weekly. The Treasure Valley has participated in a community-wide reading project since 2001, encouraging everyone to read the same book and come together to explore new ideas. “Reads 2021 may look a little different, but it continues to bring the community together and build a community of readers.”
“Idaho’s Hemingway” on Idaho Experience
Many Idahoans are familiar with the basics of Ernest Hemingway’s Idaho story: the celebrities, the promotion for the new Sun Valley resort, the love for hunting — and that he died by suicide at his home along the Big Wood River. For a lot of people, that’s about it — until now. A press release announced that an upcoming Ken Burns documentary about Hemingway offered Idaho Public Television’s original series Idaho Experience an opportunity to tell a companion story about Hemingway’s life in Idaho.
“Idaho’s Hemingway” (airing March 4 at 7 PM and repeating March 14 at 6 PM) explores how the time he spent in Idaho from 1939 to 1961 influenced the author’s life, his work, his friends and his wife Mary. By looking for the traces of Hemingway that remain in Ketchum, the film explores what the Hemingway story tells us about our state’s cultural landscape, in Hemingway’s time and ours.
“The Community Library staff helped us examine the most important Hemingway materials in his Ketchum home and in its history center’s collection,” said producer Bill Manny. “The art, the books, the tools of his trade, they all give us a glimpse into the life of this complicated man who redefined writing and celebrity in the 20th century.”