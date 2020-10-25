"The show must go on" is a traditional motto in show business. It dates back to the 19th century and was first used in circuses; if an animal got loose during an act, someone in the wings would come out to soothe the audience so the show could continue. It became a show business mantra, and today is regarded with reverence by everyone in the industry from the gofers to the stars.
The arts and entertainment folks in the Treasure Valley have taken those words to heart and are finding ways to keep us entertained during the pandemic. Virtual events and streaming films have become like the nectar of the gods for art lovers who have been relegated to the uber-intimate setting of their living rooms. You can kick back on your couch, put your feet up and watch performances on your own screen of the Boise Philharmonic, the Boise Baroque orchestra and, coming next week, Ballet Idaho's first performance of the year. Others are offering in-person performances, albeit with masks, social distancing, and hand sanitizer.
Here, then, are some offerings coming up in the Treasure Valley you won't want to miss. Choose your comfort zone and let yourself be dazzled and taken away: The show(s) must go on.
Coming in November: Ballet Idaho 'Movement 1'
The company's debut performance of the year features the choreography of Danielle Rowe and Craig Davidson. This season the ballets will be filmed using multiple cameras, closeups and other camera angles to not only ensure the safety of the performers, but also to enhance the performances for at-home audiences.
For the first time, you'll be able to take in the delicate turn of an ankle or graceful bend of the wrist during a pirouette. Views of the dancers' feet, wrists and overhead shots will give a more complete, nearly 360-degreee view, said Alanna Love, marketing director for the company, "so you can get caught up in it."
The dancers have been practicing and rehearsing in three pods, of which they will remain throughout the duration of the season to hopefully stay coronavirus free, said Love. "There are separate pathways, dedicated rehearsal spaces, always masks — and hand sanitizer all over the place," she said. Love said the dancers are very excited to be back in the studio. "It's like coming home."
In "Movement 1's "Set the Stage Episode 1," you'll experience Rowe's creation of "Dreamland," a world premiere created for Ballet Idaho in 2019, along with Davidson's "Ambiguous Content" process.
"Set the Stage Episode 2" will feature a first time performance of Rowe’s "For Pixie" and will include a look at how she created her "Carnival of the Animals" and how Davidson's "Ghost(Light)," another world premiere, came to be.
"The animals are charming animal characters coming over for a family dinner," said Love, adding that the set is very mod '60s era.
Ballet Idaho members will be able to watch each performance as many times as they like. For those who choose single streaming of a performance, they can watch for 72 hours.
"It's a new adventure," said Love.
Purchase tickets to individual performances or buy a digital season subscription at balletidaho.org.
BCT presents 'ANN,' a radio play
Another arts organization to make a COVID-19 reinvention is Boise Contemporary Theater. It is taking a play that was scheduled to be presented in its intimate theater setting and have made it into a radio play with Lynn Allison, in a solo stage performance. Just in time for the upcoming elections, it is timely, too.
The story is an "intimate, no-holds-barred portrait of Ann Richards, the legendary late Governor of Texas" said the website.
"ANN" performances are slated for Oct. 26 through Nov. 2. It's a "pay-for-play" event and you can either get a season subscription or get one-time access.
"I’m so grateful that there can be a bit of happy news in the world of the arts given the pandemic, and that BCT is able to offer up this audio version of 'ANN' for subscribers and others who love and miss being at the theater," said Allison.
For "tickets" to the radio play or to become a member, go to the website: bctheater.org.
Watch h48 films: The "H" stands for horror
This year 20 teams participated in the h48 Film Competition and Festival, the Halloween version of i48, in which films are created from idea to finish in 48 hours or less.
As one of this year's judges, I can attest to the actual scariness of these films. One of them was responsible for an all night nightlight and others were, in turn, spooky, terrorizing — along with some humor built in. Who knew you could make a monster simultaneously creepy and cute?
Kudos to the teams and to co-directors Andrew Ellis and Josie Pusl who continue to keep the local film community alive and kicking. Alert: These films are not required to be PG, so parents: you may want to screen first.
Here are this year's award winners:
- Best Gore/SFX: "Insolvent.mov" — Wiser Wolves Productions
- Best Scream Queen: Marley Snow-King in "Insolvent.mov" — Wiser Wolves Productions
- Best Baddie/Villain: Tanner LeMay in "The Good News" — Pineapple Productions
- Best Film: "Insolvent.mov" — Wiser Wolves Productions
To stream the films (it's free!) go to the website: idaho48.org/h48.
Opera Idaho presents ... Featured Recital: Cecilia Violetta López
If opera is your game, Opera Idaho has you covered in a live performance at the Nampa Civic Center slated for Friday, Oct. 30. Cecilia Violetta López was recently named Opera Idaho’s 2019-2020 Artist of the Year and will perform a recital filled with French, German, Russian and Spanish art songs, accompanied by Nathan Salazar.
Due to social-distancing requirements, seating is limited and other COVID-19 safety guidelines, including wearing face coverings, are required. Check the website for all COVID-19 requirements and to purchase tickets: nampaciviccenter.com