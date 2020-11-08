"I will grow strong again." The Latin word for this phrase is: "Reviresco." It is also the motto of the Maxwell family, said Hallie Maxwell, an artist who is working on an installation of the same name. It is a project of which she is enlisting the help of people in the community to fulfill: the goal is to fill a space with 1,000 handmade paper cranes. It will be a growing garden inside the Surel's Place Green Box, a World War II mobile field office the organization uses to exhibit art.
Anyone who wishes to participate by contributing some of the paper cranes can do so. There is a drop-off box behind the Green Box, and Maxwell will periodically harvest cranes from it and add to the garden installation. You can peek through the Green Box windows to watch the progress. Fairy lights illuminate the installation at night, so you can even stop by after work. The installation runs through March 14, 2021.
Maxwell is a Japanese American artist and said according to a Japanese legend, whoever folds 1,000 paper cranes will be granted a wish.
"We have all faced difficulty during these trying times, but what is important now is how we overcome trouble and heal together," said Maxwell in her artist statement. "My intention and wish is for the cranes to heal the wounds of our local communities. I believe that people need a symbol of hope during this time and historically one of the greatest symbols of hope is a garden."
Maxwell's use of the former WWII mobile military office is also a part of the project's inspiration.
"Citizens were encouraged to plant victory gardens in WWII to boost morale and supplement rations," her statement said. "In the Japanese internment camps, internees grew gardens to make desolate landscapes feel more like home. In Japan, plants that survived the atomic bombings gave victims hope that perhaps they too could survive. Our sufferings in 2020 are different from those in WWII, but I make these comparisons to show that even in the hardest of times we can find hope and persevere."
In addition to the cranes, Maxwell is creating woven wire "teardrops" suspended from the ceiling that "rain down upon the garden. As more cranes are folded, I will add them to the installation so that it appears to grow over time. Even though we cannot all be together at this time, the flowers within our garden can."
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Maxwell is a sculptor and mixed-media artist from Meridian and is a partnering artist with the Idaho Museum of International Diaspora. Through her art, she explores the shared human conditions of love and suffering by creating emotional forms. She believes that her art is not a copy of nature, but rather a reflection of the inner self, emotions, and the hidden figures within. She is passionate about Japanese American art history and gives guest lectures at California Lutheran University on the subject. Maxwell’s grandparents and great-grandmother are survivors of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima. This tragic event and the legacy of Japanese American art deeply influence her work.
I recently was able to chat with Maxwell via email about her paper crane garden, her life and her art.
Jeanne Huff: Your art installation of a paper crane garden is called "Reviresco," a Latin word that means "I will grow strong again." It is also your family's motto. Can you talk about that and how it has shaped your life?
Hallie Maxwell: Reviresco is the Maxwell Scottish family clan motto. Historically, the Maxwell clan faced many defeats but rose up to fight again. I’ve found in my life that I’ve “grown strong again” when I give and receive help from others. From the inception of this installation, it has been a group effort. When I struggled to name this installation, my father reminded me of our family motto “Reviresco” and the meaning matched the sentiment of the installation perfectly. I truly believe that we grow the strongest when we grow together.
JH: These are trying times, as you said in your artist statement, and you hope we can "overcome and heal together" with the help of the cranes. Can you go into detail — is it about the pandemic, the social and political unrest, division in our communities, or all of it — and how can the cranes give us a sense of healing?
HM: My mom’s side of the family is Japanese American. In Japan, the crane is a symbol of longevity and good fortune. It was believed that cranes lived for 1,000 years. The Japanese legend is that by folding 1,000 cranes a wish will be granted. I chose the intention of the cranes to be for healing our communities. During this time, we have all faced different struggles due to the pandemic and social and political unrest. I kept the intention general because each community member has their own unique wounds.
The growth of the installation is reliant upon the contribution of paper cranes from community members. Folding paper cranes for this installation gives a sense of healing because it’s a way to reconnect to our community, create with our hands and make something new. Personally, this project has been healing for me because this is the most I’ve connected to people in months. I hope to help others feel more connected and I look forward to meeting members of the community through this installation. Even though we cannot all be together at this time, our cranes within the installation can.
JH: Your grandparents and great-grandmother are survivors of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima. You've said this tragic event and the legacy of Japanese American art deeply influence your work. Can you explain how and why?
HM: When I was young, I first saw senbazuru (one thousand paper cranes) at the Hiroshima Peace Park with my grandparents. While there, I saw the trees that survived the atomic bombing. The resilience of the trees gave victims of the bomb hope that they could survive, too. These two symbols have become the most present images in my art.
Throughout my years of school, I have been disheartened by the often emotionless or absent curriculum on the atomic bombings and Japanese Internment. Thus, I seek to fill these gaps in our knowledge of American History through my art and lectures on Japanese American Art. I give art history lectures on Japanese American Art at California Lutheran University. Art is a reflection of the human toll throughout history. When Japanese Americans were sent to the Internment Camps, many turned to art as a way of comfort. Their art has shown me that healing can truly come from creating. Most people do not know much about Japanese American art, so by referencing the great artists that have come before me, I hope to inspire others to learn more about them.
JH: Do you have a favorite artist? If so, who and why?
HM: My favorite artist is Ruth Asawa. She was a Japanese American that was interned at Rohwer during her childhood. The woven wire teardrops and hands within the installation are inspired by her woven wire abstract forms. I’m the most inspired by her advocacy for art education and inclusion of the community in her public works.
JH: What is on your horizon, after this project is complete?
HM: I’m going to be an artist in residence at MING studios in December where I will continue to create wire and paper sculptures. I will also be continuing my work as a partnering artist with the Idaho Museum of International Diaspora. I hope to continue lecturing and sharing my craft through teaching. I am also seeking to attend an MFA program in Visual Arts next fall.