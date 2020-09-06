From ghost stories to love stories, tales of triumph and tragedy — those are some that you will see on the big screen at the Old Idaho Pen as it hosts its debut “13 Stories” film competition. Helped out by filmmaking regulars to i48, the annual 48-hour film making competition, the new event is slated to take place over three days — Sept. 10, 11 and 12 — with two screenings each night: one at 7 and the other at 11 p.m. “We added the 11 o’clock shows to be able to let more people see the films surrounded by the atmosphere of the Old Idaho Pen,” said Jacey Brain, interpretive specialist, visitor services and events at the Old Idaho Penitentiary. “It’s definitely unsettling.”
The stories are actual ones from real prisoners who have spent time behind bars at the Old Idaho Pen, said Brain. It’s sort of an offshoot of the “32 Cells” art show that also makes use of prisoners’ stories: artists are given the stories and then create art pieces inspired by them and displayed in ‘32 cells’ at the Old Idaho Pen. “We are just always interested in new ways people in the community can interpret our stories,” Brain said. “We’ve had the 32 Cells art show for five years now ... how can other’s interpret them?”
The crews were allowed access to film onsite at the penitentiary for a 12-hour shot between June and August, Brain said. “Some teams did half of it here and they chose different locations to tell their complete story. There’s at least one team that didn’t film here at all,” he said.
Stories featured in the 13 films include one about James Whitaker of St. Anthony, Idaho, the site’s second youngest prisoner who served eight years for second-degree murder of his mother. “He was 11 years old and killed his mother over a dispute about doing laundry,” said Brain. Whitaker did have anger issues, so “he played on the prison baseball team as a reward when he was on his best behavior.”
Another is on Thomas Lewis of Pocatello, famed pitcher for the prison’s Outlaws baseball team who completed his last shutout game right before his release. Then there’s the “spinechilling” story of Boise Hollywood Market robber and murderer Kenneth Hastings, haunted by his deceased former partner in crime while behind bars.
Brain, whose favorite all-time Western is “Rio Bravo” starring John Wayne, Dean Martin and Ricky Hudson, said one of stories he’s looking forward to seeing interpreted by filmmakers is about Rodger Hall a musician who played with Tex Ritter and who fashioned himself “as an Elvis type. He fell into drugs and was involved in a robbery in Gooding. His accomplice was a known serial killer.” Convicted of the robbery but not murder, Hall found religion in prison, Brain said. “He became a prominent Gospel singer after that.”
There will be social distancing at the event and attendees will be required to wear masks upon entry and when they leave and as they tour the grounds prior to showtime. Concessions including popcorn, candy and soda will be available.
Brain said he is looking forward to seeing how the filmmakers interpreted the historical stories and said he is in awe that they were able to do it during this pandemic.
“They are amazing to have put something together that’s engaging and respectful to the true stories they’ve been entrusted with,” he said.
“I commend the tenacity of the filmmakers for maintaining the will and desire to create their art through what 2020 has given us.”