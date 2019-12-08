Artistic giving
Looking for a gift for the artist on your list?
Check out the James Castle House Holiday Gift Guide. All of the gifts are inspired by James Castle and his house, including art materials and home goods, books, jewelry, and accessories.
You can visit the James Castle House General Store 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 5015 Eugene St. in Boise, and anytime online at: jamescastlehouse.org.
Calls to artists
And if you are an artist, here are some opportunities to get your work out there.
Artists can apply to design wraps for two Central Bench transit shelters, taking inspiration from the surrounding area. Applications are due by 3 p.m., Jan. 9.
There is also a public art call for new traffic box art. Selected artists will be paid $1,000 to use existing or create new, original artwork to be digitized and fabricated into a vinyl wrap that will cover all four sides of a traffic control box in Boise.
Artworks may consist of illustrations, paintings, computer designed digital images, quilts, mosaics, photographed sculptures, photographs, and more.
Apply by 1 p.m., Jan. 29, 2020.
There is also an opportunity to create artwork for the fence located west of the Linen Building on Grove Street between 14th and 15th streets. One artist may be selected and paid $4,000 to create four 2-foot-by-4-foot works. The artworks will be displayed for one year and then may be incorporated into the City of Boise’s Portable Works Collection. Applications will be accepted until 1 p.m., Feb. 12.
For more information or to apply, go to: boiseartsandhistory.org.