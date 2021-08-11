It had been 50 years, a life time, since I had seen most of the women. Once classmates in high school, they were coming to Boise to explore this part of the country.
This was a lively group of women who’d reunited a decade ago and decided to connect regularly, visiting each other in the cities each now called home. I hadn’t managed to reconnect with the group until one of the women, Carol Richter, who lives in Meridian explained that the women were coming to Boise and asked if I would like to join the fun. I would! She called again when she learned the vacation rental where they had intended to stay, had changed hands during COVID and was no longer a VRBO (Vacation Rentals by Owner). Did I have suggestions for housing? I did.
So in early June, Carol and I welcomed eight travelers at the Boise airport — travelers from New York, California and numerous points in between. At first I didn’t recognize everyone, but the sound of their voices and the warmth of their smiles soon connected present and past. On our way from the airport, we passed around memories, grins and laughter. When we arrived, we hugged our way through the house.
With only a few days to share and a packed agenda we were quickly on our way to lunch at a favorite downtown restaurant, then headed on to the Wassmuth Center for a foreshortened tour of the Anne Frank Memorial. We drove east and stopped by the Shakespeare Festival Amphitheater just to see the facility since COVID had precluded June performances. We drove on a little further hoping to spot climbers scaling the basalt cliffs by Discovery Park. Too hot, and the temperature was rising. Carol’s agenda was designed to show our guests the city, and give them a taste of the mountains and the high desert canyons. Great ideas, but the temperature kept rising.
Carol canceled reservations to a hot springs spa in Idaho City and a drive to visit Shoshone Falls. Though good sports, I could not convince my urban counterparts to experience the river’s cool waters. Instead, we walked the Basque Block one day, lunched on paella, and stopped by the museum and boarding house for a little history education. The temperature reached 104. Determined that we would all share at least one truly memorable experience together, Carol booked an early morning yoga session — with goats!
Yoga mats were spread on the green, expansive lawn, the deep blue sky was clear and best of all, the heat had not yet arrived. We watched with curiosity as our instructor placed some hay in the front of each mat, and began to lead us through preliminary stretches. Then she let the goats out of their enclosure. Eyeball to eyeball with the goats, we tried to focus and hold a pose or two, but ended up mostly feeding the goats and laughing a lot. Afterward, cooling our feet off in the teacher’s small pool, we agreed that this was not an experience any of us would forget.
The first of the summer’s scorching heat waves and the remnants of COVID restrictions forced us to scratch off one thing after another from the original list, but for each thing that we scratched off, a couple additional options were added: the World Center for Birds of Prey and the Archives of Falconry, the Botanical Gardens, the renovated Idaho History Museum, the Discovery Center, the restaurant scene, wineries, and walking in the cool of the evening on the Greenbelt. We did a lot of these things.
Some of us even happened in on a music festival at the white water park; others sampled the pleasures of Hyde Park. Funny how in showing off the town, one comes to appreciate it even more.
We enjoyed all that we did, but what this group wanted most was to be together, to talk, to remember, to reflect and to enjoy each other as adults. We roared with laughter one evening as we all shared one member’s birthday gift — a box of facial masks. We each claimed a mask that was drenched in some magical goop, and waited for them to restore the promised … "radiant look of 20 year old skin." As we waited, the stories began to spill out.
Though we’d shared much of our Nebraska childhoods, we’d followed different paths as we stepped into the adult world. There were stories of the tumbles and triumphs of marriages and families, of collegiate escapades and careers — some stellar. A few were celebrating golden anniversaries; others had tasted the bitterness of divorce. There were travel tales. Some had traveled the world; others loved their nests and stayed close to home.
Though our circumstances differed, the understanding we had acquired through our individual experiences was echoed in the experiences of others. Everyone had known happiness and sorrow, success and disappointment, pleasure and pain. Within the group, compassion had long ago replaced competition; pretense and the need to impress were absent from our discussions. We had learned a lot about what really counts in life and what does not. We played only lightly on it, but everyone had been stalked by health dilemmas at one time or another. One classmate, who had planned to come, could not because her husband had become ill. He died just prior to our reunion. We reached out with empathy,
deeply understanding her grief.
Our few shared days passed quickly. We’d enjoyed much of the fun the Treasure Valley offers. We’d
discovered that friendship can be rekindled after long periods of separation and that good humor can
overcome intense summer heat. And we are planning to reconnect next year. This time we will all
recognize each other when we meet. This time we will honor our common Midwestern roots as we
explore Kansas City. We hear the jazz scene is lively; the Nelson–Akins Museum of Art is top notch. We
understand that hopes are high for the Chiefs and the Royals, that the fountains are spouting at the
Plaza and that barbeque venues are hot. We are ready.