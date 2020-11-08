Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It's been a wild and crazy week, on top of a score of wild and crazy weeks. Let's take a moment to reflect on the season, take a breath and just … be.

I took a walk on Thursday and the day brought me this poem. Thought I'd share it with you.

The Inbetween

Fall over.

Fall down.

Fall out.

The smell of drying leaves baked

by autumn sun scents

this late morning like Auntie June’s cloying perfume that

announces her presence before she

enters a room.

It is sweet like that, this

smell, with hints of

decay. It wafts

into the air, painting

invisible brush strokes over tired tree breezes

whispering dispiritedly; fading, feinting.

This is the afterglow of

stunning summer (that flirt) she gave us peeks of fun in the sun, look ma,

no pandemic out here.

Now, we're in the anxious weeds, turning to husks, portending

winter, that frigid evil queen of stark and silent gloom.

Some leaves, not yet rendered to dust, skitter

across the vacant playground, absent

now of any children or

their squirrel-like chatter, gleeful, breathless squeals and bird-like cries.

This is fall.

The inbetween.

It comes every year in 

Spite of everything.

— Jeanne Huff, Nov. 5, 2020

Tags

Load comments