It's been a wild and crazy week, on top of a score of wild and crazy weeks. Let's take a moment to reflect on the season, take a breath and just … be.
I took a walk on Thursday and the day brought me this poem. Thought I'd share it with you.
The Inbetween
Fall over.
Fall down.
Fall out.
The smell of drying leaves baked
by autumn sun scents
this late morning like Auntie June’s cloying perfume that
announces her presence before she
enters a room.
It is sweet like that, this
smell, with hints of
decay. It wafts
into the air, painting
invisible brush strokes over tired tree breezes
whispering dispiritedly; fading, feinting.
This is the afterglow of
stunning summer (that flirt) she gave us peeks of fun in the sun, look ma,
no pandemic out here.
Now, we're in the anxious weeds, turning to husks, portending
winter, that frigid evil queen of stark and silent gloom.
Some leaves, not yet rendered to dust, skitter
across the vacant playground, absent
now of any children or
their squirrel-like chatter, gleeful, breathless squeals and bird-like cries.
This is fall.
The inbetween.
It comes every year in
Spite of everything.
— Jeanne Huff, Nov. 5, 2020