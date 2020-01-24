Maybe you've heard of this saying: "Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me."
It comes to mind because I came close to getting scammed once again.
If you read about my first foray into getting scammed by someone pretending to be a caring fraud and security expert from my bank — or even if you're coming into this second trip into scamland unbeknownst to the other — suffice it to say, it may be eyebrow-raising to think I nearly fell for it — again. ("It happened to me, it could happen to you," ran in Idaho Press Jan. 12.)
And by the very same culprit, even!
I know I was surprised when I got the phone call. I was in the middle of editing a story, (No. 1 mistake: being distracted) but I answered because the number looked familiar.
Let me backtrack here so we can all get on the same page. The day after Christmas, I was scammed by a thief who called and pretended to be a concerned security expert from my bank, checking up on "some possible fraudulent activity" on my account.
The first thing he asked was: "Have you been traveling, Ms. Huff?"
And so, when I got another call just a few weeks after the first one, ostensibly from my bank's fraud and security team, and I heard a very familiar, polite and calm voice, say the same words — "Have you been traveling, Ms. Huff?" — my eyes flew wide. I jumped up out of my chair and screamed into the phone: "You are a scammer!" right before I hung up.
Can you believe that? I couldn't and said so out loud into the air around me.
But even more unbelievable is what happened next.
My phone rang. I looked down — same number.
What?!
Shaking my head in disbelief, I answered and he gave me the same preamble — that he was from the fraud and security department at my bank and he was calling to say there had possibly been fraudulent activity on my account. He paused then and said he had called me a few minutes ago. He apologized for being somehow disconnected. (Disconnected? I had hung up.)
But ... he sounded so sincere! And he seemed so forthright and dutiful, wanting to help. Okay, I'll bite: What was the 'fraudulent activity' this time? He said there was an Airbnb charge from Washington for $675.
But uh-uh, no way, sir — I am not going to fall for this again! At that moment, I knew, I KNEW he was trying to do it all over again. I came unglued, shouted some expletives into the phone I didn't even know I knew and hung up.
I marched over to my bank. There was a branch right across the street. I walked up to Meg, the bank employee I know, thrust my phone out and said: "He just called me again! The same guy who called before! I recognized his voice! ... But could you please double-check my account just to make sure?"
Turned out my account — the new one I had to open on account of already being bilked once before — was OK and my money was fine; there had been no fraudulent activity that day except for what was done by the perpetrator on the phone.
Oh, and also, when I called the number that had appeared on my caller ID, incredulously, it was from my bank. Turns out there is a way that scammers can hide their real phone number under an official one.
Why am I telling you all of this?
Because knowledge is power.
And I think we should all be as prepared as we can when it comes to protecting our identities and our stuff. I may not have a huge bank account, but it's mine and I don't want anyone tricking their way into it. Ever. Again.
When I contacted Rebecca Barr at the Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific, she was sympathetic, but unlike me, she was not surprised that my scammer had tried his "phishing expedition" on me again.
"Ugh," she said. "They’re so relentless!"
Just remember:
1. Don't answer the phone if you don't recognize the caller.
2. Even if the number is familiar, that doesn't guarantee it's a legit call. These crooks use a method called "caller ID spoofing" to disguise their real number with one you trust.
3. I don't care how nice, polite, sincere, earnest, etc., the person who is on the phone sounds, don't ever let them con you into giving out ANY of your personal information, including bank account numbers, logins, passwords, Social Security numbers, or anything else like it.
4. But if you do every fall prey and become a victim — like I did — don't be embarrassed and silent about it. Report it. There's a scamtracker at bbb.org.
5. And don't be surprised if they call you and try to hoodwink you again.
It happened to me.