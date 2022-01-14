McCALL — After taking one year off due to the pandemic, McCall, Idaho, is preparing to celebrate 56 years of the McCall Winter Carnival. The small town of 3,000 typically welcomes a surge of more than 60,000 people during the 10-day winter jubilee, but in 2021 the celebration was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, said a press release about the event, it is back sans parade to celebrate the community's winter culture and honor a "Return to Our Roots" as the theme.
Slated to run Friday Jan. 28 through Sunday Feb. 6, several modifications to the winter jubilee have been made to align with public health and safety best practices due to another high surge in coronavirus cases occurring in Valley County and throughout Idaho.
According to McCall Area Chamber spokesperson McKenzie Kraemer, the chamber has been working with the City of McCall, local healthcare professionals, law enforcement, fire fighters, EMS personnel, and local businesses to monitor the impacts of the latest COVID surge throughout the planning process. She said collectively, the decision was made to cancel the Mardi Gras Parade as the event typically draws a very large concentration of people to one location.
"The Mardi Gras Parade is a huge undertaking for our community. Many agencies work together to coordinate, close the highway, and direct traffic, among other things," Kraemer said. "Unfortunately, with the omicron variant surge peaking, we don't have the resources to spare."
Kraemer added that some indoor events may also be cancelled or modified, depending on the organization or business hosting them. She urged people to check the McCall Chamber's Winter Carnival webpage at visitmccall.org for updates about sculptures and other events as Winter Carnival gets closer.
"If you are coming to Carnival, then you know how special this event is," Kraemer said. "We are working hard to honor the tradition of Carnival while prioritizing health and safety in an everchanging pandemic." Carnival-goers can still expect to enjoy snow sculptures, vendors, main stage music, fireworks, family fun, outdoor recreation, and the traditional small-town charm of McCall.
All eventgoers are asked to follow CDC recommendations and wear masks in crowded locations (indoors and outdoors), physically distance where possible, and stay home if feeling sick. The McCall Area Chamber is also asking for respectful observance of individual business decisions. Some local businesses may have altered hours, reduced staff, or be closed during Winter Carnival depending on their individual situations, staffing levels, and health and safety protocols.
"At its core," Kraemer said, "Winter Carnival was started to get people outside, break the cabin fever, and build community. This is exactly what you will find this year, and a great way to celebrate the spirit of this event is by returning to our roots."