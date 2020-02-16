Living in Idaho made me a friendly person.
You have to understand — I’m from Vermont. I love Vermont with all my heart, I really do, but we are not known for being a particularly friendly people. There’s not much small talk with strangers happening, and there’s certainly not an instant-friends-upon-meeting sort of culture. They say it may take five years to make a friend in Vermont, but then you’ve got a friend for life. Vermonters are more keep-to-yourself types with a dislike of small talk. Who has time for it? There are cows to move to new pastures. There is maple syrup to ingest.
This was not the case when I moved to Boise. Everyone is so nice in Boise. Complete strangers go out of their way to chat with you. Complete strangers! This really threw me for a loop when I first moved. I’d be walking in the foothills, or through downtown, or would be standing in line at the grocery store, when someone would inevitably strike up conversation. “Do you know that person?,” I’d say incredulously to whoever I was with. “Nope, that’s just Boise!” would be the inevitable answer.
It took a while for this to feel normal to me. Before moving to Boise, I would keep my head down when walking down the street, wouldn’t wave or say hello when someone walked by, and would do anything to make small talk end as quickly as possible.
I don’t know exactly when it happened, but at some point I became friendly. Before I knew it I was having prolonged conversations in the aisles of WinCo, discussing the merits of different sparkling water brands with whoever was there. I was greeting people I passed in the foothills like they were old friends. I was approaching strangers, asking to pet their dogs and commenting on the weather.
So imagine my surprise when I moved to England for a year and a half, apparently forgetful that unfriendly people still exist. I was still in the Boise bubble. Now I am offended when someone doesn’t return my verbal “hello” or bright smile. “How rude!” I think, when someone walks by without acknowledging me and my friendly disposition. Surely they could manage even the subtlest of nods in my general direction?
I have been in England only a handful of weeks so far, and I have already had several experiences where I walk into a shop and buy something without ever hearing a peep from anyone who works there. “Hello,” I might say. Silence. In the States, it is common for a cashier to tell you the price of whatever you’re about to buy, but apparently this is not a requirement of good customer service in England. I glance at the register anxiously awaiting a number to appear so I can fumble with the many coins that make up British currency. When I finally hand over the correct amount and say,”thank you,” radio silence is all I get back.
One shopkeeper even audibly sighed in irritation when I approached the register, clearly completely put out by my presence. There are many lovely things about the country (The countryside! The tea! The narrow, cobblestone old-timey streets! The selection of gluten-free treats!), but I would say customer service is not one of them.
I’ve even tried complimenting shopkeepers in an effort to draw forth even the slightest bit of chatter. “Wow, this cake is amazing!” I said to one person. “Hmph,” they said in return, and walked away.
The point is — Idaho is a special place. Boiseans know how to make people feel welcome, and managed to coax even the Vermontiest of Vermonters to come out of their shell and become friendly. I fear there’s no going back now. I won’t give up. I have a year and half to crack the shopkeepers of Southern England and bring a bit of Boise charm to their lives. Challenge accepted.