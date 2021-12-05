Full disclosure: I've known Tim Woodward for nearly 20 years and before that, I knew about him.
My parents moved to Boise in the '80s and before I followed them in the aughts, I would visit at least once a year. Like most families back then, we were avid newspaper readers. It was really my dad who introduced me to Tim Woodward. I remember when he folded up the paper putting Tim's column front and center and said: Here, read this. This guy is good.
One year, my visit was timed just right and I was able to purchase a collection of Tim's columns. I stood in line and had him sign it for a Father's Day present. It was one my dad treasured for life.
When I moved to Boise and snagged a job as an editor in the Life section at The Statesman, I bragged to my dad that I was working side-by-side with his favorite writer, Tim. My dad, though he loved me dearly — and really was quite proud — sniffed in disbelief. It was a "Wayne's World" moment — I was not worthy.
Fast forward to 2018 when once again our paths would meet — this time, with Tim writing for the Idaho Press and me as his editor. It's a privilege I don't take lightly: getting to be at the front of the line in reading his columns.
I recently had the opportunity to "chat" with Tim via email about his new book, just released: "Finding My Niche: A Memoir." The following is our unedited conversation.
After a 40+ year career at the Statesman, a life-long rock-n-roll gig and more than 4,000 columns — not to mention all that life you've lived in between — it's no wonder you had enough fodder for a memoir. Can you talk a little about how and why you decided to go ahead and write it? And why now?
A lot of the credit for that goes to Cort Conley, whose company published my book about the confusion between Idaho and Iowa. He encouraged me off and on for something like 20 years to write a memoir. For a long time, I didn’t think I had enough stories, enough life experiences, to write one. I have to laugh when I read about 20- or 30-something celebrities writing memoirs. How much of a memoir can you write at that age? I think the thing that made me stop procrastinating and get on with it was getting older. You reach a point in your life when you realize you may not have a lot of years left to accomplish things. Once I started, I was surprised at how many stories I had to tell. I realized my life might have been more interesting than I thought it was.
When did you start? It does seem that you finished while the pandemic was going strong in the Treasure Valley. But did you start well before we all had to "hunker down," or did the hunkering down provide a motivation, a chance to devote your time to writing, which is a sort of solitary process?
I started in earnest about two years ago, in the early days of the pandemic. The pandemic wasn’t a factor; it was more that I decided I’d procrastinated too long. But with our activities so limited during the pandemic, I had the time as well. So there was a kind of synchronicity there. Writing is always a solitary process, and we’ve had a lot of alone time these last two years.
For decades you've been "the voice" that newspaper readers across the state have accepted as the voice of reason, as the voice of a friend, someone they feel close to. How did you find that voice — was column writing easy, hard? Did you have a writer you yourself were inspired by?
A voice is part and parcel of writing a column. You have to have one, especially if you write a personal column, which many of mine have been. If you try to copy someone else, the voice of a writer you admire, you’re missing the whole point. The voice has to be your own. You have to be and sound like yourself, not someone else, as much as you may admire that someone. I was inspired by a lot of writers — Mark Twain and John Steinbeck among the classic authors, and columnists Ernie Pyle, Mike Royko and Russell Baker. I didn’t try to copy them, but I think my voice, my style, was influenced by all of them.
What about that storytelling prowess of yours — did you write stories in high school?
Only for assignments. I wanted to be a writer from the time I was in elementary school, but I didn’t write much of anything until I took a creative writing class in college, and even that wasn’t an impetus to write very much. It wasn’t until I started working at The Statesman and had to write for a living that I started writing regularly — first news stories, then editorials and ultimately the column. The freedom the column offered to write what I wanted rather than being confined to the facts of news stories or expressing the newspaper’s editorial board’s opinions, was what allowed me to find my voice.
Then there's your rock-n-roll career as a guitar player with the Mystics. You were once asked to try out for Paul Revere and the Raiders! Can you talk about that — what music means to you and how playing in a band relates to you and your life?
I was a sophomore at Boise Junior College when a man who operated teenage dance halls in Boise and Nampa tracked me down one day in the BJC library and told me that Paul wanted me to audition for his band. The Vietnam War was escalating rapidly by then. I’d gotten my draft notice and joined the Navy Reserve. By the time I was offered the chance to audition, there were only a few months left before I had to leave for two years of active duty. So it wouldn’t have made any sense to audition, and I might have flunked the audition anyway.
Music was then the most important thing in my life. I’d been playing in the Mystics for several years by then and loved it. And all these years later, I’m still playing in the Mystics. It’s not the most important thing in my life — my family is — but it’s right up there. I still love playing music, and most of the really good friends I’ve had in my life have been musicians.
In your preface, you share a very personal story right off the bat. It immediately opens the door to the reader and feels like an invitation to get to know "the real Tim Woodward." Was it hard to write so openly about yourself?
No, it wasn’t hard. I was used to it because I’d been writing personal columns for so long. The hard part was deciding what to include and what to leave out. Did I include things about myself that were too personal? Did I include things about others that they’d be hurt or offended by? I did include a few of those that were borderline, and I sincerely hope no one is offended, at least not very much. Some of what I wrote about The Statesman and the company that owned it most of the time I worked there isn’t flattering, but I couldn’t not include it. I wanted readers to get an idea of what it was like to work as a journalist there then, the bad as well as the good. And to be fair, there was a lot of good.
Ultimately, what are you hoping readers will come away with by reading "Finding My Niche: A Memoir?”
I hope they’ll enjoy reading it and learn things they didn’t know about what it was like to have a rather idyllic childhood in a Boise of 35,000 people, to play in a rock band and to work as a journalist. Journalists are so stereotyped in movies and television programs - a pack of rude, pushy people asking rude, pushy questions. It wasn’t like that at all in my experience.
A couple of fun questions: Who are your favorite bands or performers and what are your personal favorite songs to perform and why?
My two all-time favorite bands are the Beatles and Steely Dan, both exceptional talents in very different ways. My favorite songs to play are those that are challenging musically and have good vocal harmonies. I’ve always been a sucker for vocal harmonies. You can only play songs like “Louie Louie” and “Proud Mary” so many times before you cringe when people request them, and for us that started happening long ago. My fellow band members probably wouldn’t agree with my choices, but if I had to pick, say, my five favorite songs on our set lists, they’d probably be the Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun” and “I Don’t Want to Spoil the Party,” Huey Lewis’s “Heart and Soul,” the Traveling Wilburys’ “Handle with Care” and a song I wrote called “High Tech Blues,” not because it’s a great song but because I get to play a blues guitar lead on it. It’s the only blues song we do, and the other guitar player, who is much better than I am, plays most of the leads.
Over the years, you've interviewed dozens of the rich and famous, from presidents to musicians to astronauts and authors — which you talk about in your memoir — including a hilarious bathtub moment with Clint Eastwood. Favorites?
First, so people won’t misunderstand, the bathtub moment happened at a party at what’s now the Riverside Hotel with lots of people around — and Clint Eastwood, Playboy Magazine’s Candy Loving and me in a heart-shaped tub for about 30 seconds — with no water and all our clothes on. That has to be one of my favorite celebrity moments. Another was a 40-minute interview with Jimmy Carter in the Boise airport manager’s office - just him and me and a photographer. He couldn’t have been nicer. And interviewing Robben Ford, one of my all-time favorite guitarists, who also couldn’t have been nicer.
What about the future — this is your ninth book — are you working on a tenth, or … a novel? If you had a crystal ball, what would the next few years look like for Tim Woodward?
Tough question. As much as I’d like to write a novel, I don’t have a novelist’s imagination for plots. A friend suggested a book about all the colorful Idaho characters I’ve interviewed over the years. That would probably be more realistic.
Is there anything else you want to say?
Yes. Thank you to the people who helped make the book a reality, and to all the people who have read my work through the years. I’m grateful to every one of them.