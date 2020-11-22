Aaron Lyman and Elamae Viola (Fasching) Campbell are celebrating their 60th anniversary with family just before Thanksgiving.
Aaron and Elamae were married Nov. 25, 1960 in Garden Grove, California. The couple had three children, — Douglas, Cynthia and Deborah — who, with their spouses, will be helping celebrate the anniversary. Aaron, now retired, worked as a salesman, and Elamae was a homemaker.
Now, the couple spends part of their retirement with their 14 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.