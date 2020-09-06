I’m a sucker for a good sports movie.
“A League of Their Own?” “Remember the Titans?” “Field of Dreams?” I mean, come on.
I know I am not alone. People love sports movies. I’d venture to say that no other movie genre is held to a higher esteem. It isn’t just that sports movies are exciting or inspiring or that they usually have a pretty stellar soundtrack. The thing that sports movies accomplish better than any other genre is the power of community.
In a 2014 article about what makes sports writing so key for local newspapers, the Columbia Journalism Review magazine pointed out that when it comes to being a fan of sports, there is no “them.” There is “we” and there is “us.”
“For a lot of people sports are a huge part of their lives,” Idaho Press sports writer B.J. Rains says. “Whether it’s watching their kid play high school soccer or football or little league baseball or whatever, or maybe just planning their Saturday around watching their favorite college football team, it’s part of their daily schedule. Not having that has left a void for many of us, myself included.”
That’s the idea behind this week’s prompt for our partnership with the Idaho State Historical Society. With the pandemic, sports have changed. They’ve been delayed, they’ve been cut off from fans, they’ve been cancelled. So we’re asking people to write in about how these changes have affected them. Not just as players and coaches, but as fans, as a community.
Do you think cancelling games is a good idea? What traditions will you miss? What long-term impacts do you think the pandemic will have on sports?
To contribute your answers, which may become part of the state’s historical archive for posterity, visit history.idaho.gov/historyathome or call our hotline and leave a message at 208-465-8120.