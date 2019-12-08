Seventy years ago at Nampa High School, the winningest sports year in the Bulldog’s history happened, rolling from fall to summer like an unstoppable force of nature.
First, the football team went 9 and O, mowing over the Caldwell Cougars 63-25, pounding the Boise Braves 51-20. The closest game — with Rupert — was won by a five-point lead: 44-39. The operative word here is: “won.”
After the Bulldogs were declared state football champions, it was time for roundball — and Coach Babe Brown, bedecked with his lucky tie, rallied that class of ‘49/’50 basketball team to keep the momentum going, fending off all rivals to post a perfect 29 and 0 season.
Next up, baseball. The team cracked bats, scoring win after win, giving up just one loss. They swung their way to be the top (Bull) dogs in Idaho, hitting enough homers to make it a trifecta — football, basketball, baseball — and they were crowned state champions in all three. Collectively, they racked up an unheard of, unprecedented number of victories: 58 in all. Not to be left out, the boxing team followed suit, taking the district championship handily.
It was an almost-perfect year.
“You probably won’t ever see something like that again,” said Greg Carpenter, athletic director at Nampa High. “What they did — you just don’t see that. This is a wonderful history lesson.”
And now, after all this time, that magical year of winning is going to be recognized and commemorated.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, in a match up with Vallivue, this year’s Nampa High School basketball team is honoring its legendary past. The Bulldogs will suit up in warmups emblazoned with “’49/’50” emblems. They will wear them throughout the season.
Alumni class members from 1949 to 1952, including football, basketball and baseball players from that fateful year, will be on hand to regale the crowd with stories about the storied seasons.
At halftime, former KTVB Sports Director Larry Maneely will take on emcee duties and interview the crew. Jerry Cornilles will be there to represent the football team, Myron Finkbeiner and Don Price will talk basketball, and for baseball, it will be former Bulldogs player Gary Johnson.
Finally, Finkbeiner, who played both basketball and baseball that year, will hand a trophy-case key over to the school. The case will be on display at the school and “it will be filled with memorabilia and artifacts from that year,” Finkbeiner, 86, said. “The whole purpose of this evening is to remember that year.”
Finkbeiner recently came up with the idea.
“Two months ago, I woke up in the middle of the night and I thought, ‘It is 2019-2020; what does that mean to me?’” He immediately thought back to another year. “Has it really been 70 years ... since we accomplished this? We don’t want to lose that. Most of us are 86, 87 years old, the ones that are left. When we leave, no one’s gonna pick up on this history.”
That’s when he knew that fateful season — when everything aligned to bring win after win after win — needed to be memorialized.
“When this event is over with, they’ll know ‘49 and ‘50 was the most successful year,” Finkbeiner said.
Finkbeiner went on to spend 25 years as a football coach, both for high school and college, and became the founder of the World Sports Humanitarian Hall of Fame, originally housed on the Boise State Campus, now at San Jose State University. Finkbeiner said being a part of Nampa High’s winningest year has remained with him throughout his life.
He fondly remembers Coach James Allen “Babe” Brown, who served double duty as Nampa High football and basketball coach.
“He was very motivational,” Finkbeiner said. “When we left the dressing room, we could take on anybody — and we knew we could win. Outside of my dad, Babe Brown was probably the most influential person in my life.”
Finkbeiner also remembers Brown’s lucky tie.
“It was brown with white and tan little dots,” Finkbeiner said, with a small smile. “It was just a tie — but he wore it for nine football wins and for 29 basketball wins.”
Finkbeiner said he wants that tie to be part of the memorabilia locked inside of the commemorative trophy case, if possible.
“We gave that tie to Nampa High many years ago, but something happened to it. I’m hoping to find it; it’s gotta be around here somewhere. Somebody might read this article and know where it is.” Finkbeiner smiled a beaming — and hopeful — smile.
“Does anybody know where Babe Brown’s tie is?”