According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, Feb. 14 was first called “Lupercalia,” after a Roman fertility-rites festival held in mid-February. It also included a lottery that paired women with men and was held as a celebration of spring.
At the end of the 5th century, Pope Gelasius I changed the name to honor a Christian martyr, St. Valentine, who had sent missives to his jailer’s daughter signed “from your valentine.” It has been a celebrated day of romance since around the 14th century.
But let’s face it — Valentine’s Day can be romantic … or rotten.
In anticipation of cupid’s arrows either hitting or missing their mark, here are three tales of woo and woe.
Sweethearts for life … started on a bumpy road
“It’s an old story. I’m 94 years old. … It was Valentine’s Day, 1940. I was 15 that year and Archie was 16. We were South Dakota farm kids, so did not live close. We had a date for that evening. I’d done my hair and got dressed up and I was ready for him to come. And he didn’t come, and he didn’t come and he didn’t come. There were no cell phones in those days.
“I waited and waited. At first, I was getting pretty upset, I was a little cranky with him for being so late — but soon I was worried about what had happened. At about 10:30 he drove in to our farm yard to tell me. He had taken a short cut down a lane. Not a good idea! He had hit a large water puddle which had drowned the engine and he couldn’t start the car, so all that time I was waiting, he was sitting up that lane about a half mile from me.
“It was kind of funny — it didn’t tear us apart and it didn’t drown our fondness for one another. I married him five years later and we were married for 74 years. Archie Crandall passed away Aug. 28, 2018. He’s still my sweetheart.”
— Alice Crandall
The best laid plans — saved by a pizza
“My husband was a very thoughtful, romantic guy but a terrible planner. Many years ago, for Valentine’s Day he told me we had reservations at the Idanha hotel. Back then there was a very ‘fancy’ restaurant called Peter Schott’s at the hotel. I thought that was where we were going to have dinner. But he said no, we were going to the Sandpiper.
“So, we walked to the Sandpiper. When we got there, I found out he hadn’t made dinner reservations there — or anywhere on Valentine’s night. He said we could walk around and find something.
“We walked everywhere and back then there weren’t many restaurants in downtown Boise, so we ended up getting a pizza from Godfather’s and took it back to the hotel. By then, Peter Schott’s was overflowing with very dressed-up people and we walked past them carrying our pizza to our room. I was just praying we wouldn’t see anyone we knew. He made it a memorable night for all the wrong reasons, but we laughed about it for the next 46 years we were married. My husband’s name was Ken Agenbroad. He was an Idaho native and he has since passed away. He was a wonderful man and represented everything that is Idaho: honesty, integrity and compassion. We got married when I was 20 and he was 23.” {em style=”text-align: right;”}— Jackie Agenbroad{/em}
A Valentine for Valentine’s Day
“When I decided that I wanted to propose to Sarah I wanted it to be somewhere meaningful and special to us. So I thought the best place for that would be where we had our first date: at Chuck E. Cheese.
“I asked my friend, who was the current manager at the time, if I would be able to pop the question with the classic Chuck E. Cheese suit and I received the best answer of my life that day!
“Our first date was at Chuck E. Cheese. I had chosen there because at the time I was a single father and my son at the time was 6.
“Sarah was also a fan of Chuck E. Cheese so it was a win-win situation. My son and Sarah started building an amazing relationship — I felt blessed to have found someone so loving and caring. All you can ever ask for when you have a child is hope that the one you find will love your children as their own.
“Sarah didn’t have any children of her own but you would never be able to tell when you see those two together. You can tell he loves her as much as she does him. I think it was love at first sight for all of us that day.
“The rest is history — I’ve never been happier in my life and we were married June 12, 2016 at Kathryn Albertson Park in front of the waterfall.
“We do plan to go this Valentine’s Day to … Chuck E. Cheese.” {em style=”text-align: right;”}— Manny Lopez{/em}