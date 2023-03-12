Support Local Journalism


“Shoes are a small thing that make a big difference for kids challenged by extreme poverty.” — Kenton Lee

Because International

A boy in Kenya adjusts the straps on his new pair of The Shoe That Grows shoes.

Kenton Lee has witnessed little shoes making a difference firsthand. And, he is doing something about it.

Because International founder Kenton Lee holds the latest version of The Shoe That Grows at the nonprofit’s headquarters in Nampa. Lee said they hope to raise funds for 500 pairs to be sent to Kenya during their Shoe The World Day campaign.
A girl in rural Kenya smiles after receiving a pair of The Shoe That Grows shoes.
The latest version of The Shoe That Grows.

