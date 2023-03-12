“Shoes are a small thing that make a big difference for kids challenged by extreme poverty.” — Kenton Lee
Kenton Lee has witnessed little shoes making a difference firsthand. And, he is doing something about it.
The Nampa-based nonprofit he founded, Because International, is running a campaign for Shoe the World Day on March 15, with a goal of raising $10,000 —enough for 500 pairs of The Shoe That Grows, an expandable shoe-sandal hybrid.
Shoe the World Day highlights the fact that millions of people around the world lack access to quality footwear. This is a hardship especially for children, who, without proper shoes, can be vulnerable to soil-borne diseases and injury, and are less likely to go to school.
Lee clearly remembers the day he first had the idea for a shoe that could grow. He was a recent college graduate and volunteering at an orphanage in Kenya.
“One day I was walking with all the kids and there was a little girl walking next to me. She was 7 or 8 years old,” he recalled. “I’ll never forget, she had this beautiful white dress on. But as I looked down at her I was shocked at how small her shoes were. She had to cut open the front to let her toes stick out.”
He had the thought, if kids could only afford one pair of shoes, could those shoes grow so they could keep wearing them?
He came home to Nampa and started the nonprofit Because International. With the help of childhood friend Andrew Sullivan, he worked for several years to bring his idea to fruition.
“It’s the only idea I’ve ever had,” he said with a laugh. Lee contacted major shoe companies and tried to get them to take his idea, but no one was interested.
So Lee and Sullivan started tinkering with a prototype using a Walmart Croc-type shoe and some craft foam. Right away they saw they needed expert help, and in 2010 got connected with a small shoe-design company in Portland, Oregon, called Proof of Concept.
That company helped develop a prototype with a solid base and straps that allowed kids to adjust the shoe as their feet grew. The company made 100 pairs that Lee and his wife took as samples to Kenya to have kids try them out for a year.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Since then, there have been several versions of the shoe, which Lee said they’re always looking to improve. The shoe currently comes in five sizes, from extra-small (fitting a toddler) to extra-large (up to men’s size 12), and he can personally attest to the comfort and durability of the shoe.
“I wanted to wear them and try them out, so I wore the shoes every single day for five years,” he said. The first winter he wore them was the infamous “Snowmageddon” of 2017. “We didn’t design them for an Idaho winter, but I wore them every day, through the winter, as well.”
For children wearing the shoe, the shoes typically last a few years, Lee said. The latest version of the shoe has a detachable back strap, a feature that was added after hearing that some children in India needed the option of having a “slide-in” shoe.
Lee said over the years they have partnered with over 500 individuals and groups who work with children all over the world, including many local people who take the shoes on mission trips or put them in Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes.
For the Shoe the World Day campaign, Because International is partnering with the U.K.-based nonprofit Coco, which focuses on providing sustainable sources of education to children in poor and marginalized communities.
“One issue they have recently received feedback on from the schools is that kids are showing up with no shoes or shoes that don’t fit and it’s impacting them being able to learn throughout the day,” said Kayla Hetherington, director of The Shoe That Grows program for Because. “The kids are in pain, they’re getting cuts, they’ve walked long distances. It’s becoming impossible for them to get to school without shoes.”
Hetherington said their Shoe The World campaign goal of $10,000 will supply 500 pairs of The Shoe That Grows to Coco, which will distribute them to children at four rural schools in Kenya. “We’d love to get them enough shoes to shoe every single kid who needs them,” she shared.
Hetherington said 100% of a $20 donation covers the cost of a pair of shoes. People can also become part of The Sole, a monthly donor program, which starts at $20. Hetherington said the first month’s donation would go to the Shoe the World campaign, and after that each month’s donation would go to providing shoes for kids in relief or disaster situations, like Ukraine or Turkey.
From Lee’s “one idea” has come the opportunity to distribute 400,000 pairs of The Shoe That Grows to children in 100 countries around the world, a milestone the nonprofit reached last week.
“We love that we can use something as simple as a pair of shoes to speak into kids’ lives to say ‘we believe in you, keep going. We care about you, half a world away. People want you to succeed.’”
To find out more about The Shoe That Grows or to make a donation, visit becauseinternational.org.