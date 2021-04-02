Vaccines have been pretty much on everybody's minds lately, including mine, and I was remembering the other day about the first time I got the polio vaccine. I think I was about 5 years old and I remember my mother marching us down to the post office. And we stood in a long line of other mothers and their children and when we got to the front of the line, we were given a sugar cube. That sugar cube had the oral polio vaccine dripped onto it and it was the sweetest Mary Poppins-like medicine I ever had. Remember: "just a spoon full of sugar lets the medicine go down?"
Fast forward to today. The COVID-19 vaccines may be even more important for helping us all regain some sort of normalcy again. And, probably just like you, I've been poring over news articles, podcasts and TV shows to get as much information about it as possible.
Thomas R. Frieden, an infectious disease and public health physician is also president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, a $225 million, five-year initiative to prevent epidemics and cardiovascular disease. I heard him talking on "The 1A" NPR radio program on March 24 about the mRNA vaccines, which include the ones produced by Moderna and Pfizer. I was really interested because I had received the Pfizer vaccine.
Frieden talked about how the mRNA vaccines had been around for awhile, at least a decade; they weren't created from new science, but had already been studied for use in cancer and for flu, the Zika virus and rabies.
But what I was most struck by was the simple and direct way he explained how they work. The mRNA vaccines give our immune systems instructions, he said. The vaccine teaches us how to fight off the coronavirus — and then poof, it's gone. "Like a Snapchat message … it disappears," Frieden said.
I received my second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 14. Two weeks later I was fully immunized.
For more than a year, I had been waking every day and as I would come into consciousness, a heavy feeling of dread settled in. When I woke up on March 28, that dread was gone.
I felt lighter. For the first time in more than a year, I felt a sense of wonder and excitement. And with a goofy smile plastered across my face, I set out to make a day of it.
First, I drove up to Bogus Basin and finally used my season pass. I skied on the bunny hill for a couple of hours to get my ski legs, then off I went, skiing my buns off. I stopped for a PBR on The Beach, a patio spot on the back side of the hill, and lolled in the sun for a bit, soaking up the bluebird, blue sky day — had there ever been a more glorious one?
Next, I went hiking up Table Rock way and met up with my old nemesis — The Tram Trail. Mind you, I have only been averaging around 2,000 steps a day for a year. But that first day of vaccine liberation? I tromped around for 20,000-plus steps.
The next day I was lurching around like Frankenstein, sore as hell. But, it was a good ache in those muscles because they had been busy living.
Stephen King wrote a line in his novella "Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption," and it was in the movie, too. There's a scene with Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) and his friend, Red (Morgan Freeman). Andy, who was in prison for a crime he didn't commit, was talking with Red about how, although he may have been in a tight spot, he was not giving up.
"You can get busy living or get busy dying. Time to get busy living, Red."
Since I’ve gotten my second vaccine? I feel like Andy Dufresne — I can get busy living again.
Since my day of over-doing it, I've been a bit more cautious, more like dipping my toes into life instead of jumping into the deep end.
On Monday, I went out to a restaurant for the first time since March 12, 2020. Terry Rich, our bird columnist and his wife, Patricia, and I sat down and enjoyed bird talk over lunch at Chiang Mai. I admit it felt kind of weird being inside in a room with other people around and I was nervous. We all wore masks, except when eating and drinking, even though the three of us were fully vaccinated, as per health guidelines — the jury is still out on if we can spread the virus to others, so it's just the right thing to do.
I also went to a coffee meeting at Flying M on Thursday. Wow, there has been a lot of construction going on in downtown Boise!
Next, I’m really looking forward to going to the movies. The Oscar Shorts — the 2021 Oscar Nominated Short Films — are an annual fave of mine and are on at The Flicks this weekend. I can't wait to eat some popcorn (with real butter) and sip on a glass of wine while watching. Decadence!
And I also got my yoga mat out from its rolled up space deep in my closet where it was collecting dust because I don’t know about you but I am really out of shape — I’ve gained every one of the COVID-19 — pounds, that is, and I haven’t done anything more than go to the dog park for over a year. So some exercise is definitely in order. I even have a trip booked in May to go see my son and his family in St. Louis. I'm really nervous about flying but I haven't seen Violet, Sawyer and Lawson, my three grandchildren there, for so long. I can hardly wait to feel their little arms hugging me.
And all of it is somehow OK. Everything is good and fine. Because now I’ve got tomorrow and the next day — and the day after that — to look forward to … instead of feeling dread. Living a year of dread has taken a mighty toll. On all of us, I think.
I hope, after we are all vaccinated, that we won’t have to live like that anymore in our lifetime. I hope we can live toward hope and tomorrow. And the next day. And all the tomorrows after that.