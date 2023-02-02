Support Local Journalism


Esther Oppenheimer’s ceramic exhibit, “Controlling Chances,” is now on view in the Student Union Fine Arts Gallery at Boise State, in a dedicated space up the main stairs and over the main entrance. It includes clay works she has made over the past 20 years, and it is the first time she has publicly exhibited her work in all this time. The exhibit is free and open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. until Feb. 19.

Oppenheimer has played a very public role in Boise as a community leader and volunteer, as a mom, as an art teacher in her son’s classroom and as an art therapist. However, I’d call her practice as an artist a well-kept secret known only to a small circle of friends, although she has maintained a studio more or less continuously since returning to Boise as an adult. She describes her studio life as being very personal, a space where she is alone for hours, just being an artist. In the interest of full disclosure, I am one of those friends although I have never seen more than two or three of her works before.

