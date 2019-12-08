This is the time of year when many of us turn our thoughts to sugarplums, the man in red, rich, sweet, gooey treats and ... movies.
The holidays seem like they were invented for movies — and vice versa.
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (the original cartoon edition with Boris Karloff as the Grinch) — those are all holiday movies from my childhood that have continued to be annual favorites.
Time just doesn’t matter when it comes to schmaltz and heartstring tugging. Who, for instance, can sit through “It’s a Wonderful Life” without shedding a tear? That movie, my friends, was made in 1946. The original “Miracle on 34th Street” landed in 1947, “White Christmas” came out in 1954 ... and the lists — and the decades — go on and on.
Over the years, I have had many a friendly debate about which are “the best” holiday movies with my friends, family and colleagues. While I don’t think that question will ever be solved — after all, it is a subjective argument — it certainly has spurred some lively conversations.
In addition to the classics I mentioned above, my all-time favorite holiday movie is “Die Hard.” I know a lot of the very quotable lines by heart, much to the chagrin of my family and I will debate with anyone who dares argue that Hans Gruber is the best villain ever.
I recently sent out a companywide email to my Idaho Press coworkers and asked the question: What is your favorite holiday movie — and why?
Here, then, are our faves. You will probably see at least a few of yours — and maybe a couple to add to the list.
Let the annual holiday movie debates begin!
Erin Bamer, Nampa-Caldwell reporter
To me, the best Christmas movie of all time will always and forever be “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” I remember watching it when I was a kid, when I found a lot of the more simple, slapstick humor really funny. But more than that, I remember my parents cracking up while watching this movie, more than they would laugh at any other holiday movie. Even if I didn’t get all the jokes then, their laughter was infectious enough to make it a favorite.
Now that I’m older, I understand those more mature jokes a lot more. The movie taps into the intense stress that family get-togethers can bring to the holiday season, which can make the holidays quite miserable sometimes. But Christmas Vacation portrays that misery in a way that’s relatable to the audience, and that makes this movie easy to watch over and over again every year.
First runner-up: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” I’m talking the Jim Carrey version here, people, not the original cartoon version, although that’s charming in its own way. I find this movie so entertaining, it almost took the top spot. Jim Carrey was the perfect person to play the Grinch. Like Christmas Vacation, this movie also has a lot of intelligent humor that makes it funny for adults and children alike. I laugh just as hard at it now as I did when I was 5 years old when the movie first came out.
Second runner-up: “A Christmas Story.” I’ll be honest — I don’t love this movie. But it is iconic, and the fact that it plays non-stop on some TV channels on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day gives it sentimental value for me. My parents would stay up late every Christmas Eve night watching it, and as a child I would always be too tired to make it all the way through. Now, I’m the one staying up late watching the movie with my dad. I also give this movie points for never losing its humor to my dad no matter how many times he watches it. He absolutely loves it, and personally, I get more enjoyment when I see my friends and family loving something than when I love something on my own.
Kathlene Walsh, advertising administrator/marketing
One of our favorite holiday movies is “Die Hard.” The first one. My husband and I like to snuggle up on the couch after the kids have gone to bed with no lights but the Christmas Tree and watch that one.
Another one is the original cartoon Grinch movie. It is a classic and we usually all get in jammies and grab some popcorn and marathon the original “Grinch,” “Polar Express,” and the “Mickey Christmas Carol.” It’s a fun tradition to share our childhood with our kids.
Angela Sammons, sales manager
Favorite Holiday Movie: “The Polar Express”
Why: My girls began watching this when they were little and loved it, still to this day they ask for us to watch it at least twice during the holiday season. My girls are now 17 and 13.
The whole movie is magical from the “ghost” on the train to all the happenings at the North Pole, to the ringing of the bell for those who believe. Our favorite scene is when they serve hot chocolate on the Polar Express, it brings such joy watching it!
Where & How: We watch this at home as a family snuggled in our blankets with popcorn and M&Ms.
Runners up: “A Christmas Story” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
Bradley Guire, production coordinator
“Santa Claus: The Movie” (1985). As much as I would love to put “Die Hard” in here, I decided to keep it traditional. However, I picked the most bonkers Christmas movie I could think of. David Huddleston (the Other Lebowski from “The Big Lebowski”) is Klaus, a kindly viking-era man who carves wooden figurines to deliver to village children at Christmas, along with his wife and two trusty reindeer. This movie murders them in the first 10 minutes and resurrects them as immortal beings. They are drafted by the elves, led by a 597-year-old Burgess Meredith who dubs him “Santa Claus.” Klaus gets a new suit, sleigh, six more reindeer, and an entire Amazon workforce to make toys for children around the world. Among the elves is Dudley Moore, and I’m pretty sure he stayed drunk throughout filming.
About an hour in, we get to the mid-1980s, and the biopic develops a plot and an antagonist in the form of John Lithgow, an evil toymaker who stuffs his cheap teddy bears with sawdust and glass shards. Something or other happens to Dudley Moore, who runs away from the North Pole and runs into Lithgow. Something or other about magic reindeer cornflakes being put into candy to sell at Christmas 2 in March (I’m not making this up), something or other about Santa befriending a street urchin, something or other about the magic-infused candy blowing up when it gets overheated. ... If my description doesn’t make sense, it’s because this movie doesn’t make sense. But, what should we expect from the father-son producing team that put Richard Pryor into a Superman movie?
Overall, I give it five stars for the sheer gall that at one point John Carpenter was set to direct with Brian Dennehy as Santa. It’s best to watch this at home with a little something in the eggnog.
Runners up:
“Ernest Saves Christmas” (1988). Jim Varney gives an Oscar-worthy performance as Ernest P. Worrell, who vows to help Santa, whose magic is waning, find a suitable replacement or risk a World Without Santa Claus. Worrell is up against the odds, from bailing Santa out of an Orlando jail to learning how to fly Santa’s sleigh to the rendezvous. KnowhutImean?
“Scrooged” (1988). It’s director Richard Donner putting Bill Murray in “A Christmas Carol.” That’s reason enough.
Emily Low, public safety reporter
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” because it encapsulates the franticness (is that a word?) of the holidays, but also makes me laugh every time. I enjoy watching it with my husband, curled up on the couch with a hot apple cider.
Two runners up are: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “Home Alone.”
Ashley Miller, digital editor
Movie: “Elf.”
Atmosphere: “Elf” is best watched by accident. I find myself watching it every year in random sequences from the waiting room of a doctor’s office, on the TVs for sale at the store, on cable when I’m visiting my parents. And in all of those places, I’m never alone. Whether they be strangers or my own family, people are always drawn in by “Elf.” That, to me, makes it a classic.
Runners-up: “Miracle on 34th Street,” “A Nightmare Before Christmas.”
Rachel Spacek, Canyon County and Latino affairs reporter
Here is my fave holiday movie: “Elf.”
I like to watch it cuddled up on the couch with my special someone. I even like to watch it when it isn’t the holidays.
My runners up are “The Polar Express” and “The Grinch.”
Rhonda McMurtrie, finance director
No. 1: “White Christmas” — Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen
We watched this growing up as a family. Dad loved those old musicals; he grew up during the depression and WWII. My dad had a beautiful voice, and I think part of why I love this movie so much is he sounded a lot like Bing Crosby when he sang. My dad passed away 19 years ago, and when I watch this movie, I can hear Dad sing again. I also love how the General’s former regiment comes together to surprise him and help save the inn.
No. 2: “A Christmas Carol” with George C Scott. I love the story, but prefer the George C. Scott version better than the original, I think it has better back stories, and the three ghosts aren’t as scary as the original and I think they get the point across better. I think it gives a better story line to Tiny Tim’s family.
I don’t really have a third. I watch “White Christmas” several times during the season, and also throughout the year. I watch “A Christmas Carol” at least once during the season, but not usually throughout the year.
Matt Davison, publisher
{div}My favorite Christmas movie is “A Christmas Story!” I enjoyed sharing this classic with my daughter and her cousins. We made hot cocoa and Christmas cookies and curled up in the living room to watch! It’s always so funny and has always been a favorite in my family!
My runners up would be “Elf” and the classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”
Stormy Clogston, office assistant, Messenger-Index{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}In my family, the holiday season isn’t fully underway until we watch “Elf.” Every year we gather one weekend morning in early December to watch together.
Jason Jacobsen, art director, Boise Weekly
These are on such opposite extremes.
The all-time classic — “It’s A Wonderful Life.” Stands the test of time with it’s message of hope, perseverance in the face of long odds.
“(National Lampoon’s) Christmas Vacation.” OK, it’s mostly silly, but there are a few redeeming qualities.
My favorite is the old ‘80s version of “A Christmas Carol” with George C. Scott as Scrooge. It reminds me of growing up in our home in Idaho Falls. We would watch it, sitting by the fireplace while snacking on popcorn and decorated sugar cookies. A good warm memory.
Second favorite: “A Nightmare Before Christmas.” Love Tim Burton’s animation.
Third favorite: “While You Were Sleeping.” An old Sandy Bullock fave.
Tommy Simmons, public safety reporter
“A Christmas Carol.”
I only had the chance to see this movie all the way through on one occasion, in my sixth grade classroom, not long before winter break. It has, however, locked all that classic Christmas imagery firmly in my mind — everything from the Dionysian spirit of the Ghost of Christmas present to all those horse drawn carriages making their way up the street in a gentle screen of snow — and when I think of classic Christmas tropes, in my mind, they look like that movie. You could do worse than that, in my mind.
And as far as runners-up go — “Die Hard” would have to be my second-favorite (it’s a Christmas movie, I look forward to a spirited debate with anyone who says otherwise) and “A Christmas Story” — but it’s almost offensive to dislike that one.
Ryan Suppe, Meridian reporter
1. “Just Friends.” (Ryan Reynolds) It’s just hilarious. My family first watched it on a whim when I was young (it likely was a Blockbuster pick-up). We were surprised at how funny it was, especially the ice hockey scene (if you’ve seen it, you know what I’m talking about). I don’t think it got much attention upon release, but it has become a classic in my family. I like to watch it on the couch, with my mom and sister and a cup of Irish coffee.
2. “Jingle All The Way.” This was one of my favorite movies as a kid. I used to watch it year-around.
3. “Eyes Wide Shut.” Yes, it’s a Christmas movie. No, you can’t watch it with your kids. ... I wouldn’t recommend watching it with your parents either. This thriller/fantasy/relationship drama, the last movie by legendary director Stanley Kubrick, is best served immediately after the holidays, when you’re fresh out of Christmas cheer.
Jake King, photojournalist
I’ll go with “An American Tail.”
It’s a classic movie about the American Jewish immigrant experience and is remarkably relevant in today’s culture. It serves both as a reminder that the Jewish community in America descends from — and remains — refugees, and also as a story that portrays the refugee experience in a time when many refugees around the world are struggling to find safety and happiness.
Thomas Plank, Ada County reporter
“A Christmas Carol” (George C. Scott Version). This has everything you could want for an adaptation of the greatest Christmas novel of all time (eat your heart out, Hallmark Channel originals): George C. Scott doing the world’s best impression of a miserly Victorian jerk with a load of old traumas and a radical change into love, a brilliant Bob Cratchit turn by David Warner, a pitiful but adorable Tiny Tim, and loads upon loads of frightening London pea souper fog to give the ghosts that right touch of eeriness. It’s an incredible exercise in both the fear and wonder of a life reflected upon and the darkness and light within the human soul.
How do I watch it? With my family, curled up in a blanket with a cup of decaf black tea.
Runners-up: “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “A Christmas Story”
Tess Fox, copy editor
“A Christmas Story.” My family watches the 24-hour marathon on TBS starting Christmas Eve. It plays all day in the background — or until we get sick of it — and then we switch to sports.
Runners up: Any holiday episode of “The Office” (a TV show, not a movie, but I don’t watch many holiday movies, or movies in general).
John Wustrow, assistant sports editor
Christmas Eve is not complete without a showing of “It’s A Wonderful Life.” I can’t put my finger on what exactly it is about that movie, but it’s a tradition that started when I was a child and as an adult, I always try to find a way to watch it wherever I am. When Clarence finally gets his wings and the bells ring, Christmas can begin.
Holly Beech, managing editor
Christmas always makes me so nostalgic for my childhood, and the two movies that best capture that feeling of piling into the living room with my three brothers, the Christmas tree aglow and our fat cat sleeping underneath it, are “Home Alone” and “The Muppet Christmas Carol.” Maybe not the most refined movie taste, but these movies came into my life at a time when Christmas was the most magical time of the year, and they still carry some of that spark.
With “Home Alone,” I only hoped I could be that clever if facing two burglars alone (also why is the taller person in a duo always the dumber one? Not cool). And with the Christmas Carol, that little frog-muppet Tiny Tim Cratchit still tugs at my heartstrings.
A third favorite is “White Christmas.” My college roommate introduced me to this movie freshman year, and I loved the harmonies and dancing and the secret shenanigans that went into getting Bob and Betty together. “It’s a Wonderful Life” is a special one, too — it’s my fiance’s favorite, and his joy for it has rubbed off onto me, especially after he took me to see the one-man play version of the story at Boise Contemporary Theater a few years ago.
Suzanne Hurt, assistant managing editor
My favorite is “Christmas in Connecticut,” a black-and-white romantic comedy that starred Barbara Stanwyck and was filmed near the end of World War II. First watching the movie as a young journalist, I identified with Stanwyck’s character, food writer Elizabeth Lane, who lived in the city but dreamed — and in her case, wrote — about an idyllic country lifestyle. That got her into trouble because she didn’t really live on a Connecticut farm with a husband and baby, or even cook. Her subterfuge was discovered after her publisher and a war hero were invited to spend the holiday at her farm. Filmed shortly before “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Christmas in Connecticut” is another charming holiday classic that has a bit more fun — and features a rare female main character skillfully and humorously played by Stanwyck.
I also love “The Holiday,” starring Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet and Jack Black, and in case no one else says it — “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” the stop-motion animated TV special featuring an outcast reindeer, an abominable snowman and the songs of Burl Ives. I love watching the movies with friends and family like my sister, when we’re lucky enough to be in the same place for Christmas. We grew up watching Rudolph together and that remains a favorite to this day.
Sandy Blackwood, night mailroom manager
My favorite holiday movie is all the different (old and new) versions of “Scrooge”/”A Christmas Carol.” I watch them intermittently all year long. Why? Reminds me everyone sets their own perimeters how they want to live their lives and what change can do. Corny — but it shows to accept people and what they choose to do.
My actual Christmas movie changes every year at a sleepover with my two sisters and the best brother-in-law who puts up with all three of us. They pick the movie and I enjoy their company with hot cocoa and snacks. As we’re all older (in years only), we have a great evening remembering the past and looking forward about things to come. Our conversations always include stories about our Moms and how much we miss them. This year, I’ll be showing up in a bunny suit like Ralphie’s relative made for him in the movie. Should be fun!
Other movies: “The Polar Express” and “A Christmas Story.”{/div}