The word “rendezvous” to a westerner conjures up images of an annual gathering of fur trappers in the wilderness to share stories and trade furs for goods. But recently a very different sort of rendezvous drew international visitors to Boise. This rendezvous was a gathering of falconers and was sponsored by the highly respected Archives of Falconry located on the campus of the Peregrine Fund’s World Center for Birds of Prey.
This rendezvous was a celebration! A celebration of the millennia-old sport of falconry and its present continuation in many countries. This rendezvous was a celebration of current practices of the sport including engagement with conservationists and scientists throughout the world. It also served as a time to underscore the importance of preserving history, introducing John Goodell, the new director of The Archives of Falconry and remembering and honoring contemporary falconers who have passed.
The Archives of Falconry: What it is
History is lost if it is not recorded. Information is lost when not shared and maintained in a repository. Rich cultural heritage, customs and traditions devolve into the murky realm of memory, fade and are gone. The Archives of Falconry in Boise, Idaho, focuses on American falconry and houses a library with thousands of books, beautiful paintings, sculpture, a remarkable collection of hoods and other falconry gear and related memorabilia from around the world.
First on the docket of events for this global rendezvous, was a rare showing of the film “Life with an Indian Prince” created by John and Frank Craighead. These twin American brothers, supported by the National Geographic Foundation, experienced an extended trip to India in 1940 as guests of an Indian Rajput. The prince, like his American guests, was a falconer. The twins intended to learn as much as possible about falconry as practiced there and kept detailed journals and manned cameras to amass a superb collection of photos. With journal entries and photos they were able to vividly depict their experiences on film and in a subsequent book. Their effort was timely, since the royal sport of falconry in India ended with the second world war.
After the kickoff event held at the Flicks Theater in Boise, this global gathering of falconers shifted their attention to contemporary leaders in international falconry. Experts from around the globe provided presentations on global conservation, species recovery, falconry history, telemetry and wildlife trading. Respected lecturers included: Dr. Munir Virani, United Arab Emirates; Chris Parish, U.S.A.; Dr.Lauren McGough. U.S.A.; Tony James, Britain; Dr. Leslie Wallace, U.S.A.; Jevgeni Shergalin, Estonia; Mark Williams, Canada; and Adrian Reuter Cortes, Mexico.
Other guests present at the rendezvous included members of the International Association for Falconry and Conservation of Birds of Prey, some from as far away as from Germany, Belgium, France and Britain. Local falconers were present and others from numerous points in the United States. Central to all was a love of the sport of falconry and experience in training and hawking with numerous kinds of raptors from kestrels to eagles.
Upon speaking to many in attendance it became clear that most falconers have other things in common as well. Nearly all the falconers that I spoke to were attracted to birds during their childhood years. An intense desire to know more about raptors led them to becoming practitioners in the sport of falconry. All have given years to the training of their birds, a 365-days-of- the-year effort multiplied by the number of years needed to successfully practice the sport. Many had worked under an apprentice system to become licensed falconers. And all were aware that falconry is frequently misunderstood and often maligned.
Lt. Col. Kent Carnie, author of the book, “An Ancient Sport in the New World,” clarified, “The falconer practices his ‘art’ to enjoy the spectacular flight of the falcon.” He continued, “Since the falcon flies at its zenith when hunting, falconry is a hunting sport, though an inefficient one. When the falcon leaves the falconer’s fist, the falcon is the hunter, pursuing quarry. The hunt, thus, reflects what occurs in nature on a daily basis. Kill or no, it is the quality of that flight that makes the sport.”
Most of the conference attendees were acquainted with keynote speaker, Dr. Munir Varani. Formerly, Varani was the Director for Global Conservation Strategy for The Peregrine Fund in Boise. Varani, who has conducted extensive research on birds of prey in East Africa, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Panama is currently the CEO of the Muhammad Bin Zayed Raptor Conservation Fund located in the United Arab Emirates.
He, in turn, is well acquainted with The Archives of Falconry and is fully aware of the research in conservation done by The Peregrine fund at its World Center for Birds of Prey. Like the government of the United Arab Emirates, he recognizes the great value of archives.
Recognizing the international stature of The Archives of Falconry, the government of the UAE gifted The Archives with a unique addition, The Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Arab Heritage Wing, that is filled with interactive displays depicting the prominent role of falconry in the lives of the Arab Bedouin. Included is an authentic Arab hunting tent with all of its accouterments. While The Archives is temporarily closed during renovation, it’s anticipated that public tours will resume in the near future. For further information see info@falconry.org.
International conference guests have flown home, eager to reconnect with their families and their feathered hunting partners. Local falconers, too, have returned to their homes. The lectures, films and tours of the conference will be remembered when these falconers go “hawking” and continue learning and enjoying their chosen sport.