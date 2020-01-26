“Is there anybody out there?”
(... asked Pink Floyd, and billions of others!)
“God, after He spoke long ago to the fathers in the prophets in many portions and in many ways, in these last days has spoken to us in His Son.” Hebrews 1:1
In the late fall, years ago, my wife and I went camping in western Wyoming. It was very cold and we had the campground to ourselves, far up in the mountains and well away from the light pollution of any town. After supper we began to marvel at the array of stars above us. The panorama of the heavens was stunning, so stunning that we lay down in the middle of a frozen gravel road. We stared in silence at the vault of black and stars and beauty and light years, upon light years, upon light years, upon light years squared.
We did not speak. We felt an authentic sense of awe and to speak seemed sacrilegious. After a long time of staring at this immeasurable scene I came very close to a panic attack. The sheer size of it all and the sheer unknown of it all overwhelmed me. I had to close my eyes for a bit. I was lying on my back as a speck of dust, on a speck of dust planet, in a speck of dust solar system, in a speck of dust galaxy, among the billions of galaxies. It scared me.
“Is there anybody out there?” is a question that that has been asked by billions and will continue to be asked as long as this broken world exists. Pink Floyd asked. Other musicians, poets, novelists and film makers ask. People ask — rich and poor, tall and short, skilled and dull, arrogant and humble, happy and sad, third-world and two-thirds-world, every ethnicity and every religion and every culture. I asked. Every sane person asks.
We ask because we live inside a broken universe and we don’t like it. We get sad. We get lonely, hurt, confused, overwhelmed and sick. We lose people who are precious to us. We harm people who are precious to us. We lack things that we need. We get scared. We do horrible things that we regret. We get covered over with guilt and shame and inadequacy.
We ask because we don’t have the resources to make life work. We may have the money to buy food and gifts and even million-dollar homes. But we don’t have the wherewithal to manufacture joy and meaning and hope. We don’t have whatever it takes to make ourselves good and make ourselves be good. In ourselves, we have no alchemy for turning confusion into clarity, or guilt into forgiveness.
We ask because occasionally we catch a glimpse of our own nano-lifespan and our personal subatomic mass. Once in a rare while, we get the gift of slowing down long enough to contemplate the light years. We ease right up to the edge of panic.
“Is there anybody out there?”
I am almost seven decades old and I have come to an answer that I find very satisfying. The answer: “Yes, God is out there and He helped us by speaking to us in His Son, Jesus.”
For God to be out there, but never speak to us is would not be good — in fact it would be cruel. But He did speak to us in His Son and that makes everything different.
In the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John you can see the character of His Son. You can hear His words and see His works and respond in faith to His forgiveness.
I have become a thorough-going supernaturalist. I believe Someone is out there. I am betting my life, and my eternity, that Someone is out there, and that He has spoken, and that I will see Him in due time.