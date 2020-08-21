Way back in April, I went for a bit of a hike out by Sunny Shores in Boise. I took a photo and captioned it with this: “If I could, I would paint this picture. And live inside of it.”
Fast forward to a few weeks ago when I found this beautiful painting waiting for me at my desk. A reader, Dee Fillmore, saw my photo and decided to paint it, to help fulfill my wish.
I called Dee and thanked her profusely. She said she was a retired school teacher, taught music in Nampa for 24 years. Her favorite was “The Nutcracker” at Christmas time “involving about 600 kids.”
I am sharing her painting with you now and I think she has improved upon Mother Nature, and that is a huge feat! Because she added that extra touch of caring and empathy, I could not ever receive anything better.