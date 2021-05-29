In 1921, the year Lloyd Swaim was born, Charlie Chaplin was making silent movies, Warren G. Harding was inaugurated as president, Albert Einstein lectured on his new “Theory of Relativity” and Babe Ruth dominated sports headlines.
The world had also just recovered from a global influenza pandemic. A century later, Swaim celebrated his monumental 100th birthday on March 5 recovering from the latest pandemic illness, COVID-19, at his home in Nampa. He and his daughter, Winnie Brudevald, who lives with him and cares for him, enjoyed ice cream sundaes at home that day, while friends and family came by to drop off presents and well wishes.
Swaim, a veteran of World War II, is steadily recovering from the virus, Brudevald said, regaining strength and getting back to his regular activities, like mowing the lawn.
Born in Unionville, Iowa, Swaim grew up on a farm with two sisters and his twin brother, Floyd. “He was 30 minutes older than me, and never failed to remind me,” Swaim said with a chuckle. Their family eventually settling in Wheatland, Wyoming, where he worked as a ranch and farm hand.
Lloyd and Floyd both met their future wives, who were sisters, at the church they attended together. Floyd married at 18, but Lloyd decided to delay a few years. “For some reason other, I felt like I wanted to have a little more age and little more smarts, so I put it off until I was 20,” Swaim remembered.
Service during World War II
Swaim and his wife, Hazel, moved to Corvallis, Oregon, where he worked for a well-known chicken farmer. His boss at the chicken farm delayed his entrance into the military during the war. Eventually, Swaim was inducted into the army in early 1945 and stationed on the island of Saipan with the 294th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Searchlight Battalion.
He and his fellow soldiers were told to prepare to invade Japan, and to expect heavy losses. “They said it’s going to be a tough go,” Swaim recalled. “We were ready to ship out when the atomic bomb was dropped.”
Swaim credits his faith in God keeping him at peace during that uncertain time. “Interesting thing of it is, during all that time, during the conflict, I wasn’t afraid and shivering in my boots,” Swaim said. “I was a Christian. I became a Christian when I was a teenager, which I think is a smart move. I thought if God wanted something to happen, he would let it happen. And he did let something happen, he let the war end before I was shipped to Japan, which would have been death probably.”
Swaim has vivid memories of doing guard duty in fields of sugar cane on Saipan, guarding water tanks that serviced army personnel. “(We were) pulling guard duty at night with the cane there, and just one guy. One guy shot his relief … he saw movement and thought it was the Japanese, so he shot him. So they took the ammunition away from us but we still had our guns.”
After the war ended, Swaim was sent to Guam where he served with the postal unit as postmaster until he was discharged in August of 1946. His wife and young daughter, Bonnie, spent his time away with family back in Wyoming, and they had someone special waiting for him, his baby daughter, Winnie.
“I was born while he was overseas, and he didn’t see me for a full year,” Brudevald said.
The first time he saw her, she was napping in her crib. “She woke up and stood up in bed and hung onto the side … she held up her hands to her dad to take her, so I took her, and she’s been dominating me ever since!” Swaim laughed.
College in Nampa
Swaim and his wife bought a small herd of registered Hereford cows and raised them for several years, eventually selling them off and using the money to move to Nampa so Swaim could attend Northwest Nazarene College (now Northwest Nazarene University).
With only a high school freshman education, Swaim tackled college and was able to graduate debt-free in four years. He began teaching school after that, mostly fifth or sixth grade, in schools in southwest Idaho and Oregon.
In addition to teaching, Swaim helped with the construction of 10 churches and filled in as a pastor for small churches. “Basically, going wherever the Lord opened up the way for me to go and do something worthwhile,” Swaim said of his teaching and church work.
After retiring, he and Hazel, who passed away in 2014, stayed active traveling and working various jobs. Swaim was driving until he was 95 when he got notice that his license had expired. “(When) he realized it expired, he said, ‘well, it’s as good a time as any to quit,’” Brudevald shared.
Mind, Body and Soul
A combination of strong mind, body and soul seem to be what has kept Swaim going for so many years, his daughter said. An active member at Bethel Church of the Nazarene, Swaim’s faith has been an important part of his life.
His lifelong love of learning continues with the daily reading of a variety of books, including Bible commentaries, nonfiction and novels. He held up a current read, a young adult novel about the cattle drive up the Chisolm Trail, and said, “This is a teenage book. I’m having a little trouble with it because I’ve past the teenage age!”
Thinking back on his long life, Swaim said, “It’s a pleasant thought to look back and think life is not lived in vain but I was doing something that was worthwhile in this world. That’s been a real satisfying and pleasing thought to know I always tried to put Christ first in my life. That’s the way to go!”
Reflecting on Memorial Day and his time during the war, Swaim said, “I look back on it and think about what I remember about it, and I especially appreciated that God doesn’t leave you on your own. I appreciate that so much. It’s important.”