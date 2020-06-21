Historic preservationists generally prefer that a building be preserved in its original location so that people better understand its context.
Sometimes that isn’t possible, and the relocation of the building becomes part of its history. The Bishop’s House, now on a foundation near the old Idaho State Penitentiary, and the Ahavath Beth Israel synagogue, located today near Morris Hill Cemetery, are examples of important buildings that moved across town within the city of Boise.
There’s another building on the National Register of Historic Places in Ada County that didn’t stay put. In fact, it didn’t even stay in the county.
The MacMillan Chapel was constructed in 1899 on the northeast corner of what today is the intersection of West MacMillan and North Cloverdale roads. Idaho State Senator John MacMillan owned the land where the chapel would reside, donating two acres to the Meridian Methodist Episcopal Church South.
Built by community members, it is a small, one-story frame building with a steep-pitched roof. With little decorative trim, not much about the carpenter Gothic building conveys its purpose, except for the steeple and the white paint, yet at the same time it is an exemplary chapel of the kind that springs to mind when one hears the word.
There is a love story tied to the little chapel. A young couple was on a buggy ride in 1916 that would count as their first date. In a story told in a 1975 Idaho Statesman article, as they passed the chapel, Albert turned to his date, Hazel, and said, “I dare you to go to church here with me.”
Quoted in the article, Hazel said, “Since I was a church-going gal, I took the dare.” The couple became Albert and Hazel DeMeyer, married in 1921. What makes that story more interesting, is that the DeMeyers ended up owning the chapel long after it had been abandoned. They had rented the Jenkins Ranch where it was located for 15 years before buying the property in 1953.
The DeMeyers built their home on the original site of the chapel, moving the little church back away from the road and turning it to face Cloverdale. They used the chapel building mostly for storage. In 1984 it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. Then, in 1993 the DeMeyers donated the chapel to a nonprofit group which moved it to a site near Star.
In 2004, Anne and Lewis McKellips purchased the building and moved it to 18121 Dean Lane in Canyon County. Today, completely refurbished, it is called the Stillwater Hollow Chapel and is the focus of the Stillwater Hollow events center, used frequently for weddings.
Originally listed as an Ada County property on the National Register of Historic Places, the MacMillan Chapel is now listed on the Register for Canyon County.