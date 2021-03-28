It’s hard to say what life will be like post-pandemic. At this point, we can barely even begin to hypothesize the long-term effects a year of quarantine will have on humans; we are in uncharted territory as far as physical, mental, and emotional stability goes.
In order to better understand the immediate effects, however, I conducted an informal poll of post-2020 behavior. The only participant was myself. I sat down and thought about the things in my life I was forced to change last March. While the list was full of sacrifices, I will also say that when it comes down to it, there is actually a fair amount of things the pandemic changed for the better.
So, unscientifically, here is my somewhat-serious-nonconclusive list of things I will no longer be doing once the pandemic is over.
1. Saving my sick days. I used to horde my sick days. I got an award in high school for perfect attendance for all 12 years of school and I think I’m still chasing that rush. I want to get a gold star from my boss for perfect attendance, even though that isn’t really how capitalism works. So now I’m going to use them at the slightest provocation. Sneeze once when I wake up in the morning? Take a sick day. Tired eyes? It’s a sick day. Bad vibes? That’s a sick day, baby!
2. Having a “personal space” radius of less than 6 feet. In an ideal world, I would never be perceived by strangers. I want their mind to subconsciously put a void in the space I am in in any given room. But, instead, I will take a wide berth. I hope spaced out grocery lines, isolated concert seating, and secluded restaurant tables continues as the norm.
3. Hugs will now be a minimum of 20 seconds and they will include extended eye contact. My love shall be a terrifying thing to behold. Because you never know when the hug you give someone will be the last.
4. Drinking fountains. Actually, if I’m to be transparent, I actually stopped drinking out of public fountains around January 2020. I listened to an episode of the podcast 99% Invisible about the history of drinking fountains and how public water actually contributed to the idea of disease mapping, because a scientist in the late 19th century traced a massive cholera outbreak back to one specific neighborhood well.
5. Buffets. I mean, what more do I need to say here?
6. I no longer want to be handed menus. Give me the QR code menus for the rest of time. In fact, I don’t want to be handed anything, ever. I want a stasis chamber lock box in which one side opens, a person sets something inside and closes the door, then a sanitization sequence initiates, and then I can open the door on my side and retrieve the item.
7. I will never attend a meeting that could be an email. I have seen the light. There is no going back. Once in-person meetings resume, I will straight up leave if I realize it could have A) been an email or quick text or B) not have occurred at all and the world would have still continued turning. Each meeting is now a speed run of an episode of Shark Tank. You have 90 seconds to convince me to invest my presence in your meeting or I will be vacating the room. Make it work.
9. Wearing gloves constantly. This goes back to my newfound aversion of touching things. Like the mysterious widow who lives next door to the protagonist in a children’s movie, I shall now be wearing Victorian-era gloves everywhere in public. Maybe I’ll wear a matching veil. Maybe also an umbrella. My strange and aloof demeanor will initially be feared by my community, but don’t worry. At the end of the movie I turn out to have a heart of gold.
8. Make coffee from home. It took me a year to realize that no matter what I do, I can’t make coffee as good as my neighborhood shops. And that is okay. It’s their literal job to make coffee; of course I can’t compete with them. They are amazing at it. To me, I’d rather spare my time and emotional labor the effort of trying to make good coffee and leave it to the professionals. Plus, it is almost quite literally the least I could do to support small businesses.
9. And finally, the most obvious: I will not be eating birthday cake after someone has blown out a candle on it. I cannot believe we ever even did that. The depravity of humans. Post-pandemic, I’d like to see a rise in either cupcakes or personal cakes for birthday celebrations. I went to a wedding once where every person got their own personal cake (not a cupcake, a whole multi-slice cake) and I dream of it still. I want that to be the norm not only at birthdays, but in fact every event.
What things are on your list of post-pandemic changes? Email them to Jeanne Huff at jhuff@idahopress.com.