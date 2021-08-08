Our family’s first north Idaho vacation last week started out a little hazy —literally. Smoke from wildfires blanketed the panhandle, and we strained to see the faint outlines of mountains that we knew were out there.
But by the time we headed to Silverwood Theme Park midweek, the wind had pushed away the smoke and it was clear skies for a fun-filled day of thrills at the Pacific Northwest’s largest amusement park.
Our family has a thing for theme parks. We’ve spent more days than I care to admit at theme park mecca, aka Disney World, as well as other parks around the country like Universal Studios and Dollywood. So we were eager to try out Idaho’s own offering, a 220-acre park with more than 70 rides, slides and attractions.
We arrived at the park early, before the scheduled opening time, so there was plenty of time to pay for parking (a reasonable $5), go through bag-check, find park maps and get oriented.
We decided to start at Stunt Pilot, Silverwood’s newest ride, a single-rail Raptor coaster designed and manufactured by Idaho-based Rocky Mountain Construction. The ride is said to pay homage to the early days of Silverwood when daily air shows were hosted from the park.
But much to our great disappointment, as we walked into the park, we saw a sign saying the ride was temporarily closed. When I asked an employee about it, he shrugged and said, “Routine maintenance.” There was no activity around the ride that we could see, so I don’t know what that means for the ride for the rest of this season.
While we were bummed not to ride Stunt Pilot, we moved on to tackle the park’s other coasters. Timber Terror, a classic wooden coaster, was our first ride, and we quickly saw why there were signs strongly encouraging riders not to put their hands in the air. The coaster is a series of hills that had us catching air and feeling like we needed to duck our heads as the coaster dipped around and under the ride’s trestles.
Next was Tremors, another wooden coaster that plunges you through a series of underground tunnels and whips around corners. This ride also had a warning about keeping not only your hands down, but your bottom as well, lest you lose your head (who stands up on roller coasters, anyway?). Your picture is taken on this ride at the most terrifying moment, so be sure to view it in the gift shop and have some laughs.
The daring members of my family opted to ride Aftershock, a metal coaster which looked just too terrifying for me, so I offered to hold bags. I stood with another bag-holding spouse, and together we watched our brave families on this inverted coaster, which pulls you up one tower, holds you as you hang in your harness face-down, then releases you through a loop and a twist, then shoots you back up another tower, this time with you on your back facing up, and repeats the process backwards.
I thought I’d let my family try it out and then I’d decide if I was up for it, but my one daughter said she blacked out, and my other daughter said she screamed the whole time. “But it’s really fun, Mom!” I passed.
The fourth coaster our family rode was Corkscrew, which first opened in 1975 at Knott’s Berry Farm and was the first modern-day coaster that flipped its riders upside down in a double corkscrew. It’s a short ride, but fun, and should be ridden for the historical significance, if nothing else.
Other rides we enjoyed were the Roaring Creek Log Flume, Thunder Canyon river rapids ride (our longest wait and wettest ride), and other nostalgic carnival rides like Scrambler and Paratrooper.
There is an extensive children’s section called Garfield’s Summer Camp with lots of rides for the littles. Even though we are past the little kid stage, I managed to convince one of my teens to ride the surprisingly fun Krazy Koaster with me.
I love trains, so the Expedition Silverwood was a highlight for me. A 1915 Porter Steam locomotive takes you on a 3.2-mile, 30-minute ride around the park property. There was a Wild West theme to the ride, with corny jokes and sightings of Sasquatch along the way.
If you have ever experienced an amusement park and thought how nice it would be after hours of standing in line in the summer heat to be able to jump into a pool, Silverwood has you covered there. Entrance into its Boulder Beach Water Park is included in the price of admission, so mid-afternoon we headed there to cool off for a few hours. After a few circuits in the lazy river and sliding down a few slides, we were refreshed enough to head back to the coasters.
We found the park was relatively clean and well-kept, and there were beautiful flowers everywhere. There are several quiet, shady places you can sit and rest and get away from the crowds for a bit.
There was fun music playing in the different areas of the park — oldies in Coaster Alley, bluegrass in the Country Carnival and ragtime in the Main Street area, which added to the overall atmosphere. The food we had was typical amusement park fare and seemed reasonably priced.
At the end of the day, when I queried my family on what they thought of the experience, my older daughter said, “It surprised me.” The rides, the view of the mountains from the tops of the coasters, the option to cool off at the water park, the nostalgia and the ambiance made it a very enjoyable experience.
And as to the disappointment of not riding Stunt Pilot, well, we have a saying in our family: “We have to leave something for next time.”