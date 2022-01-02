Looking back on 2021 Life and Community stories there are common threads that weave through them all. Because these are the stories about people coming together, figuring out a way to make our way, to reach out, to help one another, to be innovative, to cheer our friends and neighbors as we learn how to live, survive and yes, even thrive during a pandemic.
These stories reflect our world. And the one word that comes to mind when reading them, and that we can take with us into 2022, is perhaps the most powerful word of all: hope.
I am going to present the stories in summary; to read the complete versions, please go to idahopress.com.
Inspired by Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, who performed a searing and soaring delivery of her poem “The Hill We Climb” during President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Boise High School students in Sharon Hanson’s AP Language and Composition class wrote their own renditions.
“This was going to be one of the most authentic, rhetorical situations of our time,” Hanson said, explaining why she chose the topic. She made the assignment after winter break — and after Jan. 6 and the deadly riot at the Capitol. In such a charged environment, she challenged her students. “How do you write about your views after what happened without alienating your audience? What is the exegesis — what is your message?”
From the many handed in, we were able to publish six. Please go to the website to read them all. Here is one from Tamasyn Hill.
Our American Experience
The center of a country whose doors supposedly hold freedom
A symbol meant to represent the American dream
Lies in ruination for an unjustifiable reason
Politics did not fall in favor of the defending party,
And somewhere in the distance a young boy will ask their mother why America burns
Homes etched from wood whose trees share the same roots
Divided from one another over political propaganda draped across banisters
Rewatching lines being drawn on uneasy borders
That should have been vanquished after blood was spilt at Gettysburg
And the mother will answer, the system is finally fragmenting
Built on the back of the immigrant and refugee
Whether one is Syrian, Irish, Latino, English, Native, or Kenyan
They are all the mother and father who work night and day to give their children a better life
Yet today’s America acts like we are not in this fight together
And somewhere far away a little girl will ask her brother why people cannot see past their own reflections
Made up of individual lines of rope each carrying striking differences,
Who only become sturdy when woven together
And to weave, leverage must be let go and knots smoothed over
For it is not a war America needs but instead a compromise
And the brother will answer, people are no longer willing to recognize the face of their neighbors
Yet in hidden moments lay pinnacles of light
Ecstatic memories caught in the camera film of teenagers running alongside Brooklyn sunsets
New earths created in the maze like minds of young children dancing amongst the Redwoods
Constellations lighting up the eyes of a young couple falling in love on top of the Rockies
And somewhere in America a niece will ask her uncle how all the varying people could, at heart, truly understand one another
Tomorrow a hundred thousand soles will walk the same surface
Fruit from a worn family farm will feed the woman who tests the safety of water used to grow it
Leaning on each other and blindly forming a reliance,
One that cuts across borders, ideals, political patronage, differences
And the uncle will answer, America is the world’s most opposite cultures encircled into one experience that — at some point — every citizen’s creviced hands will touch
— Tamasyn Hill
Checking in a year after COVID-19 sent us all to hunkering down and weddings and yes, even funerals, were put on hold — we reassessed both situations. It was after many, but not all, were able to get their first vaccine and some were dipping their toes back into the shallow waters of celebration. Weddings and their end of life counterparts were back on, albeit in subdued and cautious ways. And it wasn’t just those in the wedding parties who were affected — from caterers to photographers to wedding planners, all had taken a hit.
Here is how one wedding planner put it:
“We are having weddings now,” but “they may be looking a little different than (the bride and groom) thought they’d be,” said Amy Werhane, owner of Finishing Touches. She said because of the pandemic, “we’ve had to make some changes with how we do things — and adjust our contracts. We can not move mountains — but we can sure try.”
And for saying goodbye to cherished loved ones, the funeral industry pushed itself into the future and opened its arms to livestreaming services, which many in the industry think will stay.
Heather Welborn, funeral director at Cloverdale Funeral Home, agrees that change in the industry is here to stay.
“We livestream every single funeral now,” she said. “Ones we can’t, we’ll record and put on (the website) so the family can watch.”
Welborn said livestreaming used to be a rarely used option, adding that in an industry that embraces tradition, it just didn’t get much traction before it became a necessity due to the pandemic. “Getting any change in the industry is difficult. Cremation is still kind of a thing that people are very against. But in the past year,” she said, “change in the entire industry has been more than ever before. Everybody had to revamp everything. It’s forced us to be very, very creative.”
The funeral industry’s overarching purpose, she said, is to “celebrate a life and help them go through their grief journey. The pandemic makes it very hard. We still are trying to honor traditions and rituals — in an updated way.”
Back in 2020, everyone was on a sourdough kick. But in 2021, we went more to comfort food. Readers sent in recipes for their favorite cinnamon rolls and later on, chocolate chip cookies. For your lip-smacking pleasure, here is one of the cinnamon roll recipes.
Angel Flake Refrigerated Rolls
5 cups flour
3/4 cups powdered buttermilk (Albertsons has this)
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup sugar
Cut in 1/2 cup shortening. Add 1 package quick-rise yeast dissolved in 1/4 cup warm water. Add another 1 3/4 cups water.
Put in Tupperware bowl and in fridge overnight.
Roll out next day into 18-inch-by-12-inch rectangle — the dough will be sticky so add extra flour.
Add filling of your choice — I used 2 cups brown sugar, 2 tablespoons cinnamon, and 1/3 cup melted butter.
Roll up from 18-inch side, and cut into slices.
Bake in a 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.
Drizzle some vanilla frosting mix over rolls while warm.
I slice and broil leftover rolls later in the week.
— Marilyn Boehme
After nearly two years adventuring across two continents, a couple of the world’s tallest peaks summited and a school science lab built, Idaho Press’s “Two-wheeled Wanderer,” Ted Kunz, called it quits. “Didn’t we know it all along?” he wrote in his final dispatch, published April 7. “When we get stuck, sooner or later words like ‘end’ and ‘go home’ have to come up.”
Over the course of 27 dispatches, so many of our readers felt a kinship to Ted, we all got together and threw him a welcome home party on May 1, just as our community was beginning to gather once again. Meridian’s Mayor Robert Simison stopped by, Gov. Brad Little and First Lady Theresa Little sent letters and dozens of Ted’s most ardent fans were in attendance to come face to face with one of their real-life heroes. The event was spearheaded by Jim and Vicki Asbury who opened their home to all the donors who chipped in on the Castlewood Laboratory in Livingstone, Zambia.
A lively and spontaneous Q & A session ensued, you can read it all online.
The final question of the day came from Jim Asbury, who asked, “Who do you want to play you in the movie version of the Two-Wheeled Wanderer?” Laughing, but not skipping a beat, Kunz came back with: “Brad Pitt, of course.”
June 14: NFTs, bitcoin, cryptocurrency, blockchain — and how a local artist is making a digital splash
This is a story I’m still scratching my head over while I hum along to the Saturday Night Live rap song:
“Now What the Hell’s an NFT?”
As I explained in the article, NFTs — short for non-fungible tokens — are one-of-a-kind, non-replicable digital assets. Think digital trading cards. They can be drawings, photos, music, video clips or just about anything. (Twitter founder Jack Dorsey put an NFT of an autographed tweet up for auction.)
But the real story here is that a Treasure Valley artist who goes by “Planet Darth,” created his own potato-art NFTs and sold five of them for nearly $10,000. The pieces were auctioned off by Zack Zumstein of the Treasure Valley Livestock Auction.
“I’d never heard of an NFT in my life,” Zumstein said.
Nevermind, the auction was a success and Planet Darth’s currency as an artist — along with his NFTs — can now continue to grow and grow.
“I like that my art is being used as a living, breathing meme,” he said.
In late August, announcements of live performances began — only to shut down again due to the rampant cases of COVID that soon pressed the entire state of Idaho into “crisis standards of care.” And with Treefort looming, there were a lot of nervous people wondering day to day if, when and how audiences and performances could really come back.
And then, like a revelation, came the answers: Events could happen if everyone was masked and vaxxed. Show your card and come on in.
In order to attend the Boise Pride festival and Treefort Music Fest, both in September, attendees were required to show proof of vaccine or a recent negative COVID test and wear a mask.
Other venues and events followed suit, including the BCT/Opera Idaho’s “All Is Calm” performance and Alley Rep’s smash hit musical, “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” at the Visual Arts Collective.
Dec. 5: Good grief, it’s the holidays
Finally, we came to this year’s end and it seems appropriate to bid adieu by acknowledging the toll it has taken on all of us.
Here is an excerpt from my column:
“This year, perhaps more than any other, people are grieving over monumental losses in numbers never seen before. The pandemic has taken more than 3,800 people in Idaho alone. More than that, it has caused isolation and loneliness, especially in our senior population. Just when we need comfort and touch the most we can’t have it. Because of masking, we can’t even see smiles on people’s faces.
“What we can do is take measure of those around us. Reach out in the ways we can. A phone call to someone who is in quarantine or who would just maybe like to talk to somebody. A note to a neighbor or better yet, a plate of cookies or an offer to walk their dog. Let’s be soft and gentle with one another especially now as we go through the holidays. We’ve all been through so much. And those sneaker waves — Just. Don’t. Stop.”
Goodbye, 2021. Hello, 2022, here’s hoping.