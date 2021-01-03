It’s a brand new year, all shiny and squeaky clean. As are our hands.
I thought about making a New Year’s resolution, something I hardly ever do, but really couldn’t come up with one that floated my boat. Taking up running? ... nah, that doesn’t sound like much fun. Dieting? Yak. Getting organized is sort of appealing — except that’s kind of what I’ve been doing the last nine months. Going through drawers and weeding through the detritus of the years. The only problem is, they just get filled back up with more junk.
As I look back over this past year, there are a number of things I was totally surprised by, not least of all, living in a pandemic. I mean, at least I had read or watched movies before that dealt with the notion (Stephen King’s “The Stand” is top of the list) so knew enough to be freaked out of my wits, especially when we were hit with a nationwide shutdown in mid-March. But ... running out of toilet paper, flour and yeast ... I really wasn’t prepared for that. Or arguing with friends and family members on hand washing and sanitizing techniques.
When we all thought it would be over in a few weeks or months at most, I even kind of enjoyed some solitary moments. Went on a driving vacation by myself and got to go wherever I wanted to and stop when it pleased me. Roamed the neighborhood on foot at will, as did countless others I had never seen before. It makes me think of zombie walkers every time I glance up and see another one plodding down the street as if in a trance.
But those moments of solitude eked out into weeks, months and now nearly a year. Thank God for Zoom. Even with poor reception, seeing blurry fuzzy faces of loved ones at Thanksgiving brought tears of both sadness and joy.
We all discovered new words and phrases. We found out what essential businesses are and hailed frontline workers at grocery stores, restaurants and bars, but most importantly the heroes working in health care.
Everything we did was suddenly different. Tinged with new rules and parameters that evolved as science caught up with the virus. Social distancing. Mask wearing. Toilet plumes. MERV 13 filters. Air purifiers. Distance learning and working. Asymptomatic infection. Ventilators. PPE. Isolating and quarantining. All practices that have become the new normal … and when this is over, if I never have to do them again it will be too soon.
We binge-watched everything on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ — you name it. We obsessed over “Tiger King,” collectively baked sourdough bread. Many of us took up new hobbies, some more successfully than others (I have a half-made T-shirt quilt sitting on my sewing machine bench right now).
And we all grieved. For our ways of life we had taken for granted that were now gone. For loved ones who perished, alone, sometimes within days, hours.
And for those of us who had lost loved ones before, the pandemic made that feeling of loss worse. I mourned anew my husband Bob, dead now since Sept. 28, 2015. The isolation foisted upon us by the pandemic, along with everything else that had gone topsy-turvy, picked that scab right open.
But now, here is 2021. As shiny as a newly minted penny. And, while I’m half afraid to say this out loud or to write it down in black and white for all to see, lest I jinx it — I’m banking on 2021. Why? Well … I saw a sign the other day.
I’m not necessarily superstitious, but then again, who knows? After this year, I’m open to just about anything. And this wasn’t really a sign like a superstition. It’s more about serendipity or maybe just finding something you thought you had lost. Making a connection.
You see, I went to talk to Bob as I do from time to time, at the tree dedicated in his name up by the Boise Depot. And the funniest thing happened. While I was standing there, I suddenly had the inexplicable urge to look up. So I did. And there it was — the little flying house. Bob’s flying house.
We had first gathered together to commemorate the tree on Bob’s birthday, Sept. 6, 2016, the year after he died. It was me, Bob’s parents — Ralph and Sara — and his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Rachel. Rachel, an artist in her own right, had made a miniature house in honor of Bob’s paintings of “flying houses” in the sky. Mike helped her hang it in the branches of Bob’s tree. It remained there for several years but last spring when I went to visit, it was gone. I guessed it had become a victim of the weather, or time … or both.
Then, last Tuesday, there it was, big as life. Or rather, tiny — it’s a tiny flying house.
It was in a different spot, though, I suppose due to wind storms that may have blown it from the west side of the tree to the east side. And it was much higher, too, probably due to the growing tree. Or maybe Bob just likes it better where it is now.
So, Happy New Year, everybody. May you find the flying house in your own heart that will (hopefully) make everything better in 2021.