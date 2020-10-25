Nothing these days is the same as it was, including the holidays it seems.
Due to COVID-19, holiday bazaars will look a little different than in the past.
There won’t be as many to go to for one thing. On the bright side, that may mean that you get around to see more than you usually do.
Also, when you go, be sure to wear a face covering, stay socially distanced, wash your hands and use hand sanitizer.
2020 HOLIDAY BAZAARS
October
Thursday, Oct. 22 to Monday, Dec. 21
PNW Virtual Makers Market
Your Home via Facebook or Instagram
Art of all styles — jewelry, fused glass, painting, print, soap, textile work, embroidery and more! Local crafters, artists and makers in all communities have been hit hard, losing their booths at fairs and markets while distance measures are in place. In lieu of in-person events, we’re looking to create an online community to bring shoppers and a diverse collection of artists together. We post videos made by the artists themselves describing their work along with photos and shop information so you can shop directly at the source.”
November
Sunday, Nov. 1 thru December
Holiday Market at Art Source Gallery
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday thru Saturday, Sundays after Thanksgiving
1015 Main St., Boise
“Art Source Gallery is Downtown Boise’s oldest art and fine gifts store. You’ll find a variety of holiday ornaments, exquisite fine jewelry, a great selection of holiday greeting cards, one-of-a-kind pottery pieces and a whole lot more.Make a difference in your gift giving this year. Check out our inventory at downtown Boise and at the Boise Airport on Concourse B.”
Friday, Nov. 6 to Saturday, Nov. 7
Country Christmas Bazaar
11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Greenleaf Friends Academy, 20565 Academy Road
“Join Greenleaf Friends Academy for its annual Country Christmas Bazaar weekend, packed with lots of fun events and many local vendors! Saturday’s events feature the Pancake Breakfast and the Harvest Classic Fun 5K Run and Mile Walk. Register at gfaschools.org/2020-5k-run/. Santa will make an appearance both days from 1–3 p.m. Come on out to Greenleaf for a fun family weekend.”
Saturday, Nov. 7
Christ Lutheran Church Annual Fall Bazaar
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
1406 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
The Annual Fall Bazaar will feature Shepherd’s Cafe, Chocolate Corner, White Elephant Table, Scentsy, Pampered Chef, Laser items, hand-crafted items, and various vendors.
Saturday, Nov. 7 to Sunday, Dec. 13
Hip Holiday Craft Market Pop-Ups
9 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Flying M Coffeegarage, 1314 2nd St. S., Nampa and Flying M Coffeeshop, 724 Arthur St., Caldwell
Each weekend Flying M Nampa and Caldwell will host a local maker in their gift shops for everyone looking for those extra special, gifts — every thing from handmade knits, to organic salves, to original art! Both stores will have a Saturday pop-up on Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., while the Nampa store will also have a Sunday pop-up, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Check out the schedule at flyingmcoffee.com.
Thursday, Nov. 12 to Saturday, Nov. 14
Holiday House Boutique Merry Market
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Eagle Hills Golf Course, 605 N. Edgewood Lane
Holiday House Boutique Merry Market will feature all handmade, unique items in home decor, jewelry, holiday items, baby gifts, boards, wreaths and goodies.
Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14
Caldwell Holiday Craft Bazaar
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
O’Conner Field House, 2207 Blaine St., Caldwell
Caldwell Holiday Craft Bazaar will feature 114 booths and 89 vendors. “There will be something for everyone.”
Saturday, Nov. 14
Main Street Holiday Market (Christmas Bazaar) & Pancake Breakfast and Lunch
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Main Street in Marsing
“All proceeds from the pancake breakfast and lunch go to Operation Christmas Child.”
The event is put on by Vision Community Church. There is room for more vendors. Contact Kelly at kellyrvcc@gmail.com or 425-327-4009
With Grace and Christmas Craft Fair
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
3001 12th Avenue Road, Nampa
“We are showcasing a wonderful variety of hand made items from 30 local vendors!”
Zion Holiday Bazaar
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Zion Lutheran School, 1012 12th Avenue Road, Nampa
Find Scentsy, baked goods, arts & crafts, chalk couture, Paparazzi jewelry, candy, home decor, custom/personalized items, Tupperware and more!
Saturday, Nov. 14 and Sunday, Nov. 15
Eagles Ladies Auxiliary #115 Annual Bazaar
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 7025 Overland Road, behind Eddie’s Restaurant
The Annual Bazaar will feature handcrafted items, baked goods, ornaments, gifts, Scentsy, a local author, cards, masks, and much more. Lunch will be available. For more information contact Linda Miller 208-322-4023 or Carla Sanford 208-906-6118. Masks will be required. All precautions are to be recognized for your safety.
Bruneau Cowboy Christmas
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Downtown Bruneau
Bruneau Cowboy Christmas will feature fashion, furniture, home decor, jewelry, Idaho wines, art, books, children’s gifts, silver, leatherwork, cowboy gear and much more.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Canyon Hill Ladies Bazaar
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
903 N. Michigan Ave., Caldwell
Canyon Hill Ladies Bazaar offers Christmas arrangements, gifts, jewelry, household items, a “New to You” area, pies, cookies, candy, cakes and cinnamon rolls. “Depending on the status of COVID-19, we would also “serve” our usual menu of homemade soups, cinnamon rolls and coffee.
Holiday Boutique Open House
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sienna Hills Clubhouse, 15226 Flora Springs Way, Caldwell
Holiday Boutique Open House will feature elegant handmade gifts by four local artists, Frill Studio, Tracie McBride, God’s Creations and Boise Bees and Blossoms. Items include distinctive handbags, holiday accessories, glass mosaic art pieces, jewelry made from local gems, raw honey, artisan soaps and body products. “Enjoy a day of shopping, refreshments and fun!”
Friday, Nov. 27 to Monday, Dec. 28 (closed on Christmas)
Handmade Idaho Holiday Pop-Up Shop
Hours may vary by day
The Village at Meridian, 3693 E. Longwing Lane, #120
Handmade Idaho is a curated boutique showcasing over 50 Idaho-based handmade artisans. You will find jewelry, home goods, pottery, paper goods, bath & body, apparel, artisan foods, wood, glass and metal art.
Saturday, Nov. 28
Artisans For Hope Small Business Saturday Sale
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
723 N. 15th St., Boise
The sale will feature locally hand-made items by the refugee artisans of Artisans For Hope, such as knitted hats, scarves, mittens, baby items, sewn items include purses, wallets, aprons, covered journals and more.
December
Thursday, Dec. 3 to Friday, Dec. 18
Friends of the Library Christmas Bazaar
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday thru Friday, noon – 4 p.m. Saturday Dec. 12
275 S. Hayes Ave., Emmett
Find new and gently used holiday decorations and gifts for all! Saturday, Dec. 12 will feature a sing-along.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Advent by Candlelight Christmas Shoppe
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Friendship Celebration Lutheran Church, 765 E. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Advent by Candlelight Christmas Shoppe will feature hand-made crafts, quilts, ornaments, table toppers, wood working, home baked items, jams, Christmas decor, etc.
Christmas Bazaar and Charlie Brown Tree Sale
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Owyhee County Museum, 17085 Basey St., Murphy
“Come rain or shine the museum will be selling fresh-cut pine trees from Silver City. Inside the Museum local craft vendors will have all kinds of holiday goods. This year’s craft bazaar will be smaller than normal due to distancing practices so make sure to ask for a vendor form early. Hope to see you there.”
Saturday, Dec. 5 to Sunday, Dec. 6
Nampa High Boosters’ Holiday Fest
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Nampa High School, 203 Lake Lowell Ave., Nampa
“Come find that unique gift you have been searching for from our artisans, crafters, seamstresses, and bakers. Project Graduation will also be offering our famous Poly Plates again. Check our FB page Nampa High Boosters PTSA for Poly Plate orders and for more details regarding booths.”